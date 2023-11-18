Icon
Improve candidate engagement and hiring speed on LinkedIn Recruiter with this AI tool

Improve candidate engagement and hiring speed on LinkedIn Recruiter with this AI tool

On LinkedIn Recruiter, users can now take advantage of AI tools that can help in finding the right candidate and building effective engagement for swift hiring.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 18 2023, 17:23 IST
LinkedIn
Know how AI tools are helping recruiters save time and increase engagement with candidates on LinkedIn Recruiter.
LinkedIn
Know how AI tools are helping recruiters save time and increase engagement with candidates on LinkedIn Recruiter. (Pixabay)

Earlier this year, LinkedIn, a professional networking platform, introduced several AI tools that were integrated into the platform and could be used for specific tasks. These features were added to the premium and business versions of the platform. On the business side, AI tools on LinkedIn Recruiter are specifically helpful as they can assist employers and recruiters in not only finding the right candidates easily but also engaging them more effectively, so they never feel uncertain. As a result, these tools can boost the entire hiring process and allow businesses to find the right talent at a swift pace. Let us take a look at these tools.

LinkedIn Recruiter AI tools

One of the key aspects of hiring the preferred candidate is to ensure they are engaged. This means there is a continuous flow of effective conversation so that any query of the candidate can be addressed, and they can be notified of the next steps and expected timelines regularly. It is often seen that due to lack of such engagement, the candidate is left feeling frustrated and opts for another firm.

But for recruiters, engaging many candidates at the same time is also tricky with limited resources. This is where LinkedIn's AI tools come in handy. LinkedIn Recruiter now has AI-assisted messages that can help users create personalized messages, allowing recruiters to save time, increase candidate engagement, and build meaningful connections.

Using the tool is pretty easy. Once the user has selected a candidate in Recruiter, all they have to do is click the button that says “draft personalized message” and a unique and personalized message will be crafted for them to review, edit, and send. Users can also further customize the message by selecting additional fields like job location, skills, and workplace type, and the message will be updated for the recruiters with more details based on their preferences.

LinkedIn Recruiter has also introduced tools such as Skills Match so that users can see a candidate's skills within Recruiter and determine if the candidate is a match for the job they're recruiting for, as well as Resume Search, which pulls relevant skills from a candidate's resume and displays it in the Skills Match section of the candidate's profile in Recruiter.

First Published Date: 18 Nov, 17:23 IST
