Icon
Home Tech News Intel looks to bridge biggest gap in generative AI, spins out AI software firm - Articul8 AI

Intel looks to bridge biggest gap in generative AI, spins out AI software firm - Articul8 AI

Intel announced that it was forming a new independent company around its artificial intelligence software.

By:REUTERS
| Updated on: Jan 04 2024, 07:20 IST
Icon
AI software
Intel to start a new firm for its AI initiatives. Know what it's planning. (REUTERS)
AI software
Intel to start a new firm for its AI initiatives. Know what it's planning. (REUTERS)

 Intel on Wednesday said it was forming a new independent company around its artificial intelligence software efforts with backing from digital-focused asset manager DigitalBridge Group and other investors. Intel executives would not comment on the value of the deal or whether it would retain a majority stake in the new venture, other than to say the firm would have an independent board of directors and the chipmaker would remain a shareholder.

The new entity, which will not be publicly traded and will be called Articul8 AI (pronounced "Articulate AI"), is an outgrowth of work on corporate AI technology that Intel initially carried out with Boston Consulting Group (BCG).

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Using one of its own supercomputers, Intel developed a generative AI system that can read text and images using a combination of open-source and internally developed technology. Intel then modified that system to run inside BCG's own data centers to help address BCG's privacy and security concerns.

Arun Subramaniyan, who was formerly vice president and general manager in Intel's data center and AI group and will become chief executive of Articul8, said many other potential customers expressed similar reservations about turning their data over to large cloud computing companies for AI work.

He also said potential customers were concerned about runaway costs if thousands of their employees start using the systems.

"We've been really trying to address the biggest gap in generative AI today, which is that building a proof of concept is easy, but getting things into production and doing it safely and in a cost sustainable way is really what is missing," Subramaniyan said in an interview.

Intel's move to create Articul8 is its latest move to seek outside capital for business units.

The chipmaker spun out car chip firm Mobileye Global and plans an eventual initial public offering of its programmable chip unit.

Beyond DigitalBridge, which is publicly traded and a major investor in data centers, other Articul8 investors include Fin Capital, Mindset Ventures, Communitas Capital, GiantLeap Capital, GS Futures and Zain Group.

Also read these top stories:

Gung-ho on AI Jobs ?

A Nobel Prize winner has cautioned against piling into studying science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) subjects. Says creative skills may thrive in a world dominated by AI . Check here.

What is dropshipping?

You buy a new phone case from an online retailer. The phone case arrives safely at your house, the online retailer makes a small profit and everyone is happy. Know what is going on here.

Influencers Rising!

Cinema or politics, chocolates or perfume... social media influencers cover it all and are set to spread their influence further and wider in 2024. Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 04 Jan, 07:20 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 14 Pro
Top 5 iPhone 14 Pro tips you must try out today! Check how you can customize your device
Email tip
This email tip is simply awesome! Just Try out Gmail's one-tap feature for iOS users
Instagram
Instagram phishing email campaign steals login credentials, backup codes! Know top 5 tips to stay safe
iOS 16
Using your 4-digit iPhone passcode can be dangerous? Know how you can strengthen your phone lock
g635a2e6b289
Want to adopt healthy habits? Just check how Streaks app can help you effect a makeover

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Minecraft
Popular video game 'Minecraft' movie gets Jack Black after Jason Momoa, Emma Myers
Video games
China does U-turn after video games crackdown? Official fired after rules spark turmoil-sources
GTA 6
GTA 6: Who are the protagonists of the next Grand Theft Auto game? Know details
GTA 6
GTA 6 at 60fps? Fans express disbelief, concern over potential performance problems
GTA 6
Lucia voice in GTA 6? Is Manni L. Perez behind it? Has the mystery been unravelled
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon