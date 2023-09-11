Home Tech News iPad Air 6 coming, but only after iPhone 15 launch at the Apple event 2023

While Apple event 2023 will see the launch of the iPhone 15 series, Apple could unveil one more thing soon after - the latest iPad Air 6.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 11 2023, 14:02 IST
Apple Event 2023: iPhone 15 to Apple Watch 9, everything that could be launched
iPad Air 6
1/6 iPhone 15 - The iPhone 15 series is expected to be one of the highlights of the Wonderlust event. Apple is likely to unveil four iPhones - iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The standard iPhone 15 variants are tipped to get features such as Dynamic Island, and USB Type-C, while the top-end iPhone 15 Pro Max could get a periscope camera. (Unsplash)
iPad Air 6
2/6 Apple Watch Series 9 - Apple’s next smartwatch has been tipped to get subtle upgrades. It will come in the same 41mm and 45mm sizes, and will reportedly feature a faster S9 chip under the hood based on iPhone 13’s A15 Bionic SoC, and a handful of new health sensors including Electrodermal Activity (EDA) Apple Watch Series 9 could also get a new pink colourway. (REUTERS)
image caption
3/6 Apple Watch Ultra 2 - As per reports, Apple could unveil the second generation of its Apple Watch Ultra this year at the Wonderlust event. Although it is tipped to largely remain similar to the current model, it could also get the S9 chip under the hood. However, unlike last year, it is expected to be available in two colours this year, with a new ‘dark titanium’ finish in the works. (Unsplash)
iPad Air 6
4/6 AirPods Pro 2 - Apple is finally moving away from its proprietary lightning port, and not only the iPhone 15 but the AirPods Pro 2nd Gen are also set to benefit from this change. AirPods Pro 2, which were announced at Apple’s Far Out event last year, will now get a new USB Type-C charging port at the bottom. (Unsplash)
image caption
5/6 Cases, watchbands, and cables - Reports have also claimed that Apple will get rid of its leather cases and introduce a new material called FineWoven. It is expected to bring new cases for iPhones and watch bands for the Apple Watch. The Cupertino-based tech giant is also expected to introduce colour-matched, braided cables for its iPhones. (Unsplash)
iPad Air 6
6/6 iOS 17 - While iOS 17 was announced at the World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023, it is still in the beta phase and not available to the public. That is set to change as Apple usually releases its next operating system around the same time as the launch of its new iPhones. iOS 17 is set to bring several new features such as Contact Posters, Live Voicemail, Standby, and changes to Phone, Messages, Health, and other apps.  (Apple)
iPad Air 6
View all Images
iPad Air 6 could be unveiled in October, a month after Apple 2023 event launches the iPhone 15 series. (Unsplash)

The world's eyes are on the Apple event 2023 right now as it is gearing up for the big launch of its iPhone 15 series tomorrow, September 12. Alongside the next generation of iPhones, Apple is reportedly also planning to unveil the Apple Watch Series 9, Watch Ultra 2, and AirPods Pro 2nd Generation with USB Type-C, as well as new cases, and braided, colour-matched cables. Apart from this, a new iPad Air is also in the works, and it could launch in October, just a month after the iPhone 15 unveiling.

New iPad Air coming soon

For months, it has been rumored that Apple is planning to refresh its iPad lineup, and it could happen soon. According to a rumour posted on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo (via MacRumors), a new iPad Air, named iPad Air 6, is in the works, and Apple could launch it as soon as October.

“Only the iPad Air series should be updated this year”, the post reads. However, it has also shot down rumours about possible M3-powered iPads coming out this year, and the iPad Air 6 is the only model that Apple is planning to bring out in 2023. “no mini and Pro this year”, it further states.

Soon after this rumour surfaced, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman spoke about the upcoming iPad on the latest episode of The MacRumors Show podcast. Gurman claimed that a new iPad Air is in development, and it is “coming soonish”. However, Apple is not expected to hold a separate event for its launch as “I'm not sure they have enough to drag people down to Cupertino to watch the video like they do for this”, according to Gurman.

Also Read: Apple's biggest-ever iPad postponed

Instead, Apple could simply announce the iPad Air 6 via a press release, similar to how it announced the M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBooks on January 17.

Biggest-ever iPad Pro delayed

Apple hasn't majorly refreshed its iPad lineup in some time, but it almost introduced its biggest-ever iPad this year. In his latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claimed that a new 14-inch iPad was in the pipeline and Apple almost unveiled it this year, according to a MacRumors report. If it had been released, this new iPad would have been the biggest iPad we've ever seen, topping the 12.9-inch iPad Pro by over 1 inch.

However, this isn't the case anymore and Apple is now unlikely to introduce it this year. As per Gurman, this is perhaps due to the switch to OLED displays. Therefore, the iPad Air 6 is likely to be the only iPad that launches this year. Be that as it may, for now, all fans' eyes are on the Apple event 2023 where the iPhone 15 is set to be unveiled. Stay tuned.

First Published Date: 11 Sep, 11:20 IST
