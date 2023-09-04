Apple's biggest-ever iPad postponed; New Magic Keyboard in the works

Apple hasn't majorly refreshed its iPad lineup in some time, but it almost introduced its biggest-ever iPad this year. The Cupertino-based tech giant has been working to bring out bigger iPads since 2021. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman first highlighted this in his July 2021 newsletter where he claimed that Apple's upcoming bigger iPads could “blur the lines” between a tablet and a laptop in the future. The company was reportedly working on its biggest-ever iPad and almost introduced it this year.

Here's why it didn't

In his latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claimed that a new 14-inch iPad was in the pipeline and Apple almost unveiled it this year, according to a MacRumors report. If it had been released, this new iPad would have been the biggest iPad we've ever seen, topping the 12.9-inch iPad Pro by over 1 inch. However, this isn't the case anymore and Apple is now unlikely to introduce it this year. As per Gurman, this is perhaps due to the switch to OLED displays.

In June 2022, a leaker who goes by Majin Bu on X revealed that Apple was working on a new 14.1-inch iPad Pro, which would be powered by M2 and feature 512GB storage and 16GB RAM. This claim was further supported by analyst Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) analyst Ross Young who reported that indeed a similar iPad Pro was in development that would feature not a ProMotion but a MiniLED display, and an early 2023 release was tipped.

While we haven't seen Apple launch any similar iPad so far this year, these previous claims could be referring to the same iPad that Apple almost launched.

New Magic Keyboard in the works

While the reported 14-inch iPad isn't likely to come out this year, Apple is working on a new magic keyboard for its tablets. Gurman previously reported that the new magic keyboard would feature a larger trackpad, and provide a more laptop-like feel than the current setup. Now, Gurman has further revealed that the top case of the magic keyboard would be made from aluminium, a material that is also used to make several MacBooks.

This would give the magic keyboard a more premium look, and help create a unified design that goes hand in hand with Apple's MacBooks. The new aluminium would also increase its sturdiness as there have been instances of the current-gen magic keyboard being bent. It would also continue to feature one USB Type-C port, a technology that Apple's iPhone 15 series is also set to adopt this year when it launches at the ‘Wonderlust' event on September 12.

While there has been no indication about the price, Gurman expects Apple to at least match if not raise the massive $300 starting price of the magic keyboard.