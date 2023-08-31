Home Tech News iPhone emergency feature rescues woman hiker and dog from flash flood

iPhone emergency feature rescues woman hiker and dog from flash flood

The iPhone's Emergency SOS feature came to the rescue of a woman and her dog during a horrific Utah flash flood.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 31 2023, 15:47 IST
iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 to iPhone 12-Best iPhone deals during Amazon Great Summer Sale
iPhone 14 Pro Max
1/5 iPhone 14 Pro Max – The iPhone 14 Pro Max is the highest-end iPhone you can buy right now, and you can grab it for just Rs. 127999 on Amazon, against its original price of Rs. 139900. Buyers can also avail up to Rs. 19950 off as an exchange bonus as well as several bank offers. (Unsplash)
image caption
2/5 iPhone 14 Pro – Apple's flagship iPhone can be purchased for Rs. 119900 on Amazon right now, against its original price of Rs. 129900. Apart from this, you can also get up to Rs. 19950 as exchange bonus if you trade-in your old smartphone along with several other bank offers. (REUTERS)
iPhone 14 Plus
3/5 iPhone 14 Plus - The iPhone 14 Plus has received a huge price drop courtesy on Amazon Great Summer Sale and its price has dropped from Rs. 89900 to just Rs. 75999. You can also get up to Rs. 19950 as exchange bonus. Lastly, you can avail bank offers too. (Apple)
image caption
4/5 iPhone 14 – iPhone 14 has dropped to its lowest ever price on Amazon and you can grab it for just Rs. 67999. Also get up to Rs. 20950 off if you exchange your old smartphone. Amazon is also offering 10% discount up to Rs. 1000 off on ICICI Credit Card EMI transactions, among other bank offers. (Akash/HT Tech)
iPhone 12
5/5 iPhone 12 – The 128GB variant of the iPhone 12 is originally priced at Rs. 70900 on Amazon but it can be yours for just Rs. 59000. Moreover, you can also avail an exchange discount of up to Rs. 19950. Also get 10% off up to Rs. 1000 on Kotak Bank Credit Card EMI transactions. (Unsplash)
iPhone 14
View all Images
iPhone's life-saving SOS emergency feature saved a woman and her dog from a Utah flash flood. (Apple)

In a dramatic rescue, a woman and her dog were saved from a sudden flood in Utah, all thanks to the special iPhone emergency safety feature. The incident unfolded when a 38-year-old woman found herself in danger from rising floodwaters while hiking with her dog in Mary Jane Canyon, Utah. The situation quickly became dire, as she was carried away by the fast-moving waters. But her iPhone, equipped with the smart emergency SOS feature, became her lifeline, Mashable reported.

How Emergency SOS via Satellite Works

Using a feature called Emergency SOS via Satellite, which is available on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, the woman managed to send her exact location to the authorities even though there was no regular cell service in the area. This feature is designed for situations where people are in trouble in remote places without phone reception.

A Brave Hike to Safety

Rescuers from the Grand County Sheriff's Search and Rescue unit received her coordinates, and after a determined effort, they located the woman and her dog.

The Emergency SOS via Satellite feature works by sending an alert through satellite connections to local emergency responders. This way, even if you're somewhere with no cell signal, help can still be summoned in times of need.

In this case, the woman had taken refuge from the flood on higher ground, but the waters were relentless. They swept her away, carrying her down the canyon for a considerable distance. She managed to activate the emergency feature on her iPhone, although she received an initial message indicating a "Message Send Failure."

Thinking her call for help hadn't got through, the woman bravely started walking barefoot down the canyon. However, the Search and Rescue team did receive her SOS message at 7:22 p.m. They quickly swung into action, using a helicopter to locate her. Due to the challenging terrain, they couldn't land the helicopter close to her location. Instead, a ground crew was dispatched to find her.

Finally, at 9:25 p.m., the rescue team located her two miles from her original location. Despite being covered in mud, the woman and her dog were safe and unharmed.

This is not the first time the Emergency SOS via Satellite feature has proven to be a true lifesaver. People trapped in various emergencies have relied on it to reach out for help, whether stuck in wildfires or involved in accidents.

While the woman in this incident initially received a message indicating that her distress alert had not been sent, it remains unclear why that happened. Efforts are being made to understand this glitch.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 31 Aug, 15:47 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

online scams
Instagram ad scam alert: How to stay safe with these 5 vital tips
Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech
iPhone
Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Struggling with portrait photography? Know how to capture stunning photos
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Nintendo announces Direct show featuring Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Connections
Forget Wordle, you can now play Connections on iPhone and Android via the NYT Games app
GTA 6
Teen hacker leaks GTA 6 footage from hotel room just using Amazon Fire TV Stick
Pokémon GO
Pokémon game that’s all about sleep hits 10 million downloads
Fortnite
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 is here! Heists, Ahsoka, Khaby Lame, more; Know all about it

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets