Apple’s foldable plans: 20.3-Inch MacBook-iPad hybrid may come out in 2025, foldable iPhone in 2026

Apple is making waves in the tech world with its ambitious plans for foldable devices, as revealed in a recent investor note. With speculations surrounding the launch of a 20.3-inch hybrid and a foldable iPhone, Apple is poised to revolutionize the way we interact with technology.

The Unveiling of Apple's Foldable Devices

The investor note, authored by Haitong International Securities analyst Jeff Pu, sheds light on Apple's roadmap for foldable technology. According to Pu, Apple is gearing up to kickstart mass production of a 20.3-inch foldable device by late 2025, followed closely by the launch of a foldable iPhone in late 2026, reported 9to5Mac.

Exploring the Rumors and Reports

This isn't the first time rumors about Apple's foray into foldable devices have surfaced. Ming-Chi Kuo, a reputable analyst, previously hinted at the development of a 20.3-inch foldable MacBook slated for a 2027 release. Similarly, Ross Young reported on Apple's progress with a 20-inch foldable hybrid device, potentially hitting the market in 2026 or 2027. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman added fuel to the fire, suggesting that Apple is exploring a dual-screen, foldable MacBook/iPad hybrid.

Pu's report indicates that Apple is accelerating its efforts in the realm of foldable devices. With increasing visibility based on supply chain checks, Apple's foldable endeavors are gaining momentum, signaling a significant shift in the company's product lineup.

Targeting the Ultra-High-End Market

Apple's foray into foldable technology is not merely an attempt to follow trends but a strategic move to target the ultra-high-end market. With a focus on premium offerings, Apple aims to redefine the standards of luxury and innovation in the tech industry.

The Promise of Foldable iPhones

Apple is reportedly exploring two screen sizes for its foldable iPhone: 7.9 inches and 8.3 inches. By introducing foldable iPhones, Apple seeks to revolutionize the smartphone landscape and offer users a seamless blend of portability and functionality.

As per Pu's report, mass production of the 20.3-inch foldable device is slated to commence in late 2025, followed by the launch of the foldable iPhone in late 2026. With these ambitious plans, Apple is poised to set new benchmarks in innovation and redefine the future of technology.

