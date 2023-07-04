Apple Iphone 14 Pro Max 256gb Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 256GB Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 256GB is a iOS v16 phone, available price is Rs 149,900 in India with 48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Hexa Core (3.46 GHz, Dual core, Everest + 2.02 GHz, Quad core, Sawtooth) Processor , 4323 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 256GB from HT Tech. Buy Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 256GB now with free delivery.