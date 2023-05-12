Home Tech News Know all about GitaGPT, the ChatGPT spinoff for spiritual lessons

Know all about GitaGPT, the ChatGPT spinoff for spiritual lessons

Developed by Sukuru Sai Vineet, GitaGPT is a Chatbot-like AI chatbot that answers your queries with spiritual lessons.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: May 12 2023, 16:22 IST
GitaGPT
View all Images
GitaGPT: Google engineer-built ChatGPT-like AI platform will teach you 'Gita' lessons. (GitaGPT)

While AI has been all the rage these days, one particular area of AI that many companies are focusing on is a conversational chatbot. The excitement towards AI chatbots began ever since ChatGPT made its public debut in November 2022. And today, there is a plethora of similar AI-powered platforms which can answer your queries and help you write emails. Some of the most popular ones include Google Bard, Microsoft Bing, and Jasper. And now, to help users gain spiritual knowledge, a Google engineer has developed an AI chatbot called GitaGPT. This platform will answer queries around life and philosophy using quotes from Gita.

The platform was created by Sukuru Sai Vineet, who is an engineer at Google. The AI chatbot's dataset entirely comes from the Hindu scripture Bhagavad Gita and is available 24/7 and can be accessed from anywhere in the world. The tool helps answer all questions around life and philosophy using references from Gita and also points out the specific verses using which it answered the question.

How does GitaGPT work?

GitaGPT is based on GPT-3 language model and uses the 700 verses in Bhagavad Gita to form its responses to the questions asked. The platform is aimed at spreading awareness about the holy scripture and helping people find answers to their spirituality-related questions.

In the platform, the chatbot is portraying Lord Krishna and speaking to the user as if they are Arjuna. If you wish to use this chatbot, all you need to do is go to gitagpt.org and begin asking questions.

We tried asking GitaGPT the most important question in humanity - what is the meaning of life?

It replied, “The meaning of life, according to the Bhagavad Gita, is to live in accordance with one's dharma. Dharma is one's purpose in life, and it is different for everyone. Each person has a unique dharma to fulfill, and it is through fulfilling one's dharma that one finds true happiness and satisfaction in life”.

Do note, GitaGPT is still in its development phase.

First Published Date: 12 May, 16:21 IST
