    Home How To Big change comes to WhatsApp; check the Hindi, Marathi connection

    Big change comes to WhatsApp; check the Hindi, Marathi connection

    WhatsApp is available in over 40 languages on iPhone and up to 60 on Android. If you want to change the language of the app, here is how to do it.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 03 2023, 17:21 IST
    Here is how you can change WhatsApp's language. (Asterfolio/Unsplash)

    The best way to communicate is to do it in the language you are most comfortable with. Communicating in languages that you are not fully sure of can lead to miscommunication. However, when it comes to mobile applications, not all the apps are available in regional or other languages. But, if you are a WhatsApp user, you must be aware that the app can be used in several languages. The most common language in which WhatsApp is used is English. WhatsApp's language can be changed on both the Android devices and the iPhones.

    As per the information provided by WhatsApp, the app is available in over 40 languages on iPhone and up to 60 on Android. WhatsApp follows any language that you pick for your phone. For example, if you change the language of your phone to Spanish, WhatsApp will be in Spanish. For the WhatsApp users in India, several regional languages are also available. The regional languages available include Marathi, Tamil, Bengali, Hindi, Punjabi, Urdu, Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu, and Gujarati.

    How to change your phone's language

    1. Android: Go to your phone's Settings > System > Languages & input > Languages. Tap and hold a language to move it at the top, or tap Add a language.

    2. iPhone: Go to iPhone Settings > General > Language & Region > iPhone Language. Select a language, then tap Change to {language}.

    3. KaiOS: Press Settings on the apps menu > scroll to the side to select Personalization > scroll down and press Language > press Language > select the language you want to use > press OK or SELECT.

    Option available in supported countries

    If you are using an Android phone, you might be able to change WhatsApp's language from within the app. One option is to choose your language on the initial Welcome screen. Or, if you are already using WhatsApp.

    How to change WhatsApp's language

    Step 1:

    Open WhatsApp.
    Step 2:

    Tap More options then go to Settings and then select App Language.
    Step 3:

    Select the language you want.
    Step 4:

    Notably, if you do not see these options, they might not be supported in your country.

    First Published Date: 03 Feb, 17:21 IST
