Home Tech News Maisie's Galaxy is 13 billion years old; among the oldest found so far by James Webb Space Telescope

Maisie's Galaxy is 13 billion years old; among the oldest found so far by James Webb Space Telescope

Maisie's Galaxy, discovered by the James Webb Space Telescope, is one of the oldest known galaxies. Know more about the galaxy here

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 17 2023, 09:57 IST
Relativistic Jet:
Learn more about 13 billion-year-old Maisie's galaxy. (Representative image) (NASA)
Relativistic Jet:
Learn more about 13 billion-year-old Maisie's galaxy. (Representative image) (NASA)

Last year the James Webb Space Telescope discovered a distant galaxy, which was named after a birthday girl and is now known to be one of the four oldest galaxies ever discovered. The object was named “Maisie's Galaxy”. Earlier, it was assumed that it may have been very old due to the light it emits and redshift even from afar. Reports say that when the redshift is greater, it suggests that the source of light is older and positioned at a greater distance. Let's explore more about the 13-billion-year-old galaxy.

About Maisie's galaxy

According to a Live Science report, the discovered entity was called "Maisie's galaxy" in honour of the principal investigator Steven Finkelstein's daughter, whose birthday coincided with the discovery last year. Researchers found that the galaxy was formed 390 million years after the Big Bang when the universe was still developing.

As per the study published in the journal Nature, Maisie's galaxy is one of the four oldest galaxies in the universe. The age of the galaxy is measured with a method called spectroscopy. It is a technique that identifies light's brilliance, warmth, and chemical structure.

Finkelstein, a professor of astronomy at the University of Texas at Austin said, "The exciting thing about Maisie's Galaxy is that it was one of the first distant galaxies identified by JWST, and of that set, it's the first to actually be spectroscopically confirmed."

The galaxy was first discovered by James Webb Space Telescope in August 2022. Although scientists had a hunch that the object is very ancient, but the assumption was not enough as there are many reasons why such an object can produce so much light. In an effort to transcend this cosmic illusion, astronomers use spectroscopy to analyze starlight, which revealed its various frequencies.

Furthermore, to get more accurate numbers in terms of age, scientists used JWST's Near Infrared Spectrograph. Another ancient galaxy was discovered at the same time called CEERS-93316.

Amazingly, the galaxy's existence was estimated around 250 million years after the Big Bang.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 17 Aug, 09:11 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience
iPhone
5 best iPhone tips and tricks that will save you time and effort
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 tricks: Know how to make the most out of the cool cover display
Apple Back to School
6 tips for cutting costs on back-to-school shopping
Google Docs
How to delete a page in Google Docs? Know the easiest tricks

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Wordle
Digital puzzle games might be good for memory in older adults: Study
PlayStation 5
PS5 Slim video surfaces hinting at new design; Know what’s coming
Check out all the GTA V cheat codes to make your gaming experience fun and easy.
Best GTA V cheat codes for PC, PS5, and Xbox; Check the list
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience
Call of Duty
Nicki Minaj joins Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 with exclusive bundle

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets