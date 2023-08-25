Meta's Messenger Lite for Android will be shut down on THIS date

The Messenger Lite for Android, the popular lightweight application with basic features from the Messenger app, is being pulled by Meta next month. The app was intended for less-powerful Android devices and could run with less RAM usage and required less storage space. The app was first launched in October 2016. It immediately grew in popularity among users who did not own an expensive smartphone, as they too could comfortably use the Messenger app without worrying about it slowing down the phone, taking up too much space, or draining the battery. However, Meta has set a last date for the app, and you should know it too.

According to a report by TechCrunch, the app has been removed from the Google Play Store, which means new users cannot download it anymore. For those who already have the app, Meta has set the date of September 18 when the application will be shut down forever. Existing users are already being shown a message that says “use Messenger to keep chatting”.

“Starting August 21, people using the Messenger Lite app for Android will be directed to Messenger or FB Lite to send and receive messages on Messenger,” a Meta spokesperson told TechCrunch.

Messenger Lite for Android to be shut down

Switching to the Messenger app or just the Facebook app will not result in the loss of any data or messages. As the information is directly tied to users' Facebook accounts, those who are concerned about losing their conversations after September 18, should not worry.

The Messenger Lite app has roughly 760 million users, with India topping the list with the largest share of the user base, followed by Brazil and Indonesia. As evident by its practicality, the app was more popular in regions with a high density of lower-income groups who cannot afford powerful Android devices.

Despite being a Lite version of the main Messenger app, it did not lack any important functionality, and people could talk to an individual or a group easily. While it did not feature any of Messenger's design aesthetics or all the extra Facebook-based features. The reason to shut down the app is not known.

The iOS version of the app was shut down in 2020 itself, as it did not get much traction.