Home Tech News NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day 10 June 2023: Mars with Beehive!

NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day 10 June 2023: Mars with Beehive!

Today’s NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day is a captivating view of Mars with the famous Beehive of stars.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 10 2023, 14:44 IST
Stunning NASA Astronomy Pictures of the Week: Double Ring Galaxy, Nebula, Pandora Cluster, more
NASA M20 Trifid Nebula
1/5 Trifid Nebula (June 5): This Nebula is known as M20, which is a star-forming region located about 9000 light-years away towards the constellation of Sagittarius. However, it is just 300,000 years old. (Martin Pugh/NASA)
NASA star ZTF SLRN-2020
2/5 Sun-like star (June 6): This is an animated illustration of the Sun-like star ZTF SLRN-2020. The breathtaking part is that this star has gobbled up one of its own planets. ZTF SLRN-2020 is located about 12000 light-years away from Earth, NASA mentioned. (K. Miller/R. Hurt/IPAC/Caltech)
NASA Double Ring Galaxy
3/5 Double Ring Galaxy (June 7): M94, a Double Ring Galaxy has over 40 billion stars. The spiral galaxy M94 has an inner ring of newly formed stars as well as an outer ring, that is more faint and different in colour. (NASA/ Brian Brennan)
NASA Elephant’s Trunk Nebula
4/5 Elephant's Trunk Nebula (June 8): Located about 3000 light-years from Earth, the Elephant's Trunk Nebula resides in a young star cluster, given the designation of IC 1396. (Steve Cannistra)
NASA Pandora Galaxy Cluster
5/5 Pandora's Cluster of Galaxies (June 9): Abell 2744 or Pandora's Cluster of Galaxies is about 4 billion light-years away. It was formed when four smaller galaxy clusters formed nearly 350 million years ago.  (NASA/ESA/JWST/CSA/Ivo Labbe/Rachel Bezanson)
Mars
View all Images
NASA has shared a stunning view of Mars near the stars of the open cluster Messier 44. (Rolando Ligustri)

The month of June will be quite interesting for skywatchers! Mars and Venus will be seen gradually approaching each other in the western sky after sunset. Adjacent to these celestial wonders is the captivating blue-white star known as Regulus, which serves as the heart of the constellation Leo, the lion. Furthermore, slowly and gradually, from the 20th to the 22nd of June, the crescent Moon will pass through this celestial region, creating a particularly spectacular view at dusk on June 21st.

Today's NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day is a stunning image of the red planet Mars near the stars of the open cluster Messier 44. In this month, the evening skies of planet Earth will also showcase Mars and Venus as prominent celestial guests. After sunset, these two celestial bodies will shine brightly in the western skies.

And now, as Mars journeys through the constellation Cancer the Crab, the scene was snapped by astrophotographer Rolando Ligustri on June 3.

Seen with a yellowish hue, Mars is about 17 light-minutes away. On June 12 or 13, it will be Venus's turn to be closer to the Beehive cluster, NASA explained. However, the brilliance of Venus's light may make it challenging to observe the individual stars of the cluster without assistance from other instruments.

NASA's Explanation of the Beehive Cluster

The Beehive cluster, a remarkable collection of stars, is located a mere 600 light-years away. Its stars are significantly younger than our Sun, NASA explained. The open cluster M44, situated within the constellation Cancer, stretches across an expanse of approximately 15 light-years. Within its area, there are approximately 1000 stars. When observed in the night sky, M44 appears to cover an area equivalent to about three full moons, spanning approximately 1.5 degrees.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 10 Jun, 14:44 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17
Try iOS 17 developer beta for FREE! Here’s how to get it now
Phone_heat_issue
Is your phone overheating? Here is how to cool your smartphone: 10 tips for summer
pexels-max-rahubovskiy-6316066
Top 5 AC buying tips that you must follow to really beat the summer heat
pexels5530487
Want to upgrade a slow PC? Here are tips you can really use to speed things up
pexels-cottonbro-studio-4542998
Full coverage! Google Maps Street View India: Know how to use it

Editor’s Pick

Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!
Garmin Instinct Crossover
Garmin Instinct Crossover Review: Ultimate companion for adventure seekers

Trending Stories

iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
text messaging
This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
pexels-sergey-meshkov-8481934
Shocked and awed! This iPhone survived 12 months under water
keep up with tech

Gaming

Minecraft
Minecraft update 1.20 releasing TODAY; Know what time you can download it
BGMI
Back with a bang! BGMI prize pool rockets to whopping Rs. 25 lakh!
Fort Solis
Apple Mac user? Psychological sci-fi thriller Fort Solis coming to you
Valorant
Valorant DOWN! Thousands of users left frustrated as servers become unresponsive
BGMI
BGMI Rising tournament begins! Know schedule, teams, prizes and more

    Trending News

    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
    Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
    Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
    This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
    text messaging
    Shocked and awed! This iPhone survived 12 months under water
    pexels-sergey-meshkov-8481934

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets