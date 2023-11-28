NASA to collaborate with ISRO on space station development, says Bill Nelson

In a significant diplomatic overture, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson announced on Tuesday the United States' readiness to partner with the Indian space agency ISRO in the construction of its very own space station. Touching down in India for a week of strategic engagements, Nelson revealed that discussions between the two nations also involve plans to send an Indian astronaut to the International Space Station (ISS) by the close of the upcoming year.

"The selection of astronauts is determined by ISRO. NASA will not make the selection," clarified Nelson to a gathering of reporters, emphasising the collaborative nature of the venture. He went on to express the United States' willingness to join forces with India in the development of a space station if such ambitions arise, PTI reported.

Anticipating the establishment of a commercial space station by the year 2040, Nelson stated, "If India wants us to collaborate with them, of course, we will be available. But that's up to India."

Strategic Engagements Across India

Nelson's visit includes meetings with key Indian officials, beginning with Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh. His agenda extends to Mumbai, where engagements with business leaders in the space sector are scheduled. The NASA Administrator is also set to visit the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) headquarters in Bangalore and meet with renowned Indian astronaut Rakesh Sharma.

NISAR Mission

NASA's statement highlighted Nelson's visit to Bengaluru-based facilities, where the NISAR spacecraft is undergoing testing and integration for its slated 2024 launch. The NISAR mission is a joint Earth-observing endeavour between NASA and ISRO.

Following his time in India, Nelson will proceed to the United Arab Emirates and participate in the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference, marking the first instance of a NASA administrator attending the conference. Through this, NASA aims to underscore its global leadership in providing essential earth science data for decision-makers.

Nelson shared his enthusiasm for the visit to India through a tweet upon arrival, stating, "Touchdown in India! Ready to embark on a week of engaging meetings and events to grow NASA's partnership with ISRO. India is a leader in space, and we're looking forward to a productive visit."

The week's agenda is packed with high-level discussions covering various aspects of collaboration, including human exploration, Earth science initiatives, and technological innovation. A notable highlight will be Nelson's visit to the NISAR spacecraft facilities in Bengaluru, offering a firsthand look at the progress of the joint NASA-ISRO Earth-observation mission.