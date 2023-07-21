NEET PG counselling 2023 schedule announced: Know where to register online and 5 apps to prepare

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the counselling schedule for NEET PG 2023 and aspiring candidates can begin the online registration process starting on July 27, 2023. To apply for the counselling process, candidates need to visit the official website of MCC - mcc.nic.in.

The released schedule includes the tentative dates for NEET 50% All India Quota (AIQ) and 100% Deemed/Central Universities/AFMS-only registration, PG DNB seats for MD/MS/Diploma/PG DNB/MDS courses for the academic year 2023.

According to the schedule, the registration process will commence on July 27 and continue till August 1, 2023. Candidates will have the option to fill or lock their choices between July 28 and August 2, 2023. The seat allotment process is scheduled to take place between August 3 to August 4, 2023, with the official result announcement expected on August 5, 2023.

To proceed further in the counselling process, candidates are required to upload their documents on the MCC portal by August 6, 2023. The reporting or joining at the respective institutions is scheduled from August 7 to August 13, 2023. Subsequently, the data verification process of the candidates who have joined the institutes and the sharing of the same with MCC will take place between August 14 and August 16.

For more detailed information and further updates, candidates can visit the official website of MCC. Make sure to keep track of the specified dates and follow the necessary procedures to secure your seat in the desired courses for the academic year 2023.

For those who were unable to reserve a seat this year, here are some top apps that can crucially assist in NEET 2023 preparation:

1. NEETPrep

NEETPrep offers free practice questions, online tests, and live doubt-clearing sessions. It also provides free in-depth video lectures covering 10 chapters of the NEET-UG syllabus, along with over 480 hours of study material available for medical aspirants.

2. SWAYAM

SWAYAM offers online courses through their website and mobile app. Users are required to register to access the courses. Additionally, it conducts proctored exams for a small fee.

3. Aakash App for JEE & NEET

This app provides coaching for IIT JEE & NEET and offers live online classes as well as offline classroom options.

4. Unacademy

Unacademy is a highly popular app for NEET preparation. It offers live and recorded classes, free motivational and strategy videos, and study material. Plus subscription holders can also access doubt-clearing sessions.

5. Vedantu

Vedantu features live and recorded classes conducted by online tutors. It provides revision notes, previous year NEET question papers, chapter-wise and full syllabus tests, and doubt-solving sessions.

By utilising these apps, students can enhance their learning experience and improve their chances of success in the NEET entrance exam. Explore these preparation apps to excel in your career aspirations!