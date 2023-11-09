New Google features on the way: Maps chatbot, Chrome tab memory consumption, and more

Google has been planning a slew of upgrades for its various platforms. The tech giant recently started testing two new generative AI features for YouTube, while also unveiling several generative AI features such as ‘Help me write' for Gmail. But that's just the tip of the iceberg as Google has reportedly planned multiple new features across its platforms such as Maps, Gmail, and Chrome. Know what's coming.

Google Chrome memory consumption

One feature that has already arrived on Chrome is memory usage. While Google had already added a Memory Saver option earlier this year, Chrome now lets users see the memory consumption of each tab when they hover over it. Along with the domain and the name of the website, Chrome will tell you the memory consumed by that tab in the format ‘Memory Usage: XX MB'.

Instant Messaging features

Gmail is set to go an overhaul soon, with reports claiming that it could get features that are present in instant messaging apps. According to a report by Android Police, Gmail for Android could get a new UI that brings a message box at the bottom of an email window, similar to other instant messaging platforms.

With this feature, users won't have to manually scroll to the bottom of the screen to hit ‘Reply' as the text box moves to the middle of the screen and expands when tapped. It might also get a paperclip icon on one side which opens up a new UI for file attachment.

These new features have been seen on a handful of devices as part of a new server-side test from Google, but haven't been introduced even in the beta version of the app yet.

Google Maps chatbot

According to a report by Android Authority, Google Maps is also tipped to get a new chatbot. A teardown of the Google Maps v11.105 beta APK showed the code for a chatbot that could have conversational features. However, the report further clarified that there is no mention of AI, and therefore it is possible that it may not be a generative AI chatbot, but simply have conversational features for programs like Local Guide, and such.