Home Tech News Pixlr X AI: A revolutionary image editing tool that you must try

Pixlr X AI: A revolutionary image editing tool that you must try

Pixlr X AI, an innovative and groundbreaking tool, is revolutionising the way users create and edit images by leveraging the power of artificial intelligence. Here’s what you should know about.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jun 18 2023, 15:15 IST
AMAZING image of Earendel star captured by NASA's James Webb Space Telescope
James Webb Space Telescope
1/5 http://tech.hindustantimes.com/tech/news/nasa-james-webb-space-telescope-captures-the-image-of-the-most-distant-star-in-the-universe-named-earendel-71659511630090.html (NASA)
nasa
2/5 The image was tweeted on August 2 by a group of astronomers who post images from the James Webb Space Telescope through the Cosmic Spring JWST Twitter account. The image was captioned, “We're excited to share the first JWST image of Earendel, the most distant star known in our universe, lensed and magnified by a massive galaxy cluster. It was observed Saturday by JWST program 2282”. (AP)
Earendel - the most distant star in the Universe ever seen
3/5 The Earendel star was discovered earlier this year by the old Hubble Space Telescope. Although it managed to capture the star, the image was not as clear as the one taken by James Webb Telescope. (NASA)
Star
4/5 In comparison, its successor, James Webb Space Telescope captured the image which showed the faint red glow of the Earendel star and the starry trail on which it lies. The star is seen as a tiny red speck at the lower right side of the image. (NASA)
James Webb Space Telescope
5/5 To capture these distant objects in detail, astronomers use Gravitational lensing. Celestial objects such as stars and galaxies bend light emitting from the objects behind them due to its gravitational fields. When this light from farther stars passes through these massive celestial objects, it acts like it is passing through the lens of a telescope and becomes magnified. This enables astronomers to capture them in extreme detail. (NASA)
Pixlr X AI
View all Images
Pixlr X AI revolutionising image editing with artificial intelligence. (Pixlr X)

Pixlr X AI, an innovative and groundbreaking tool, is revolutionising the way users create and edit images by leveraging the power of artificial intelligence. With Pixlr X AI, users can effortlessly remove backgrounds, insert text, and apply filters to their images. This exceptional tool also offers a wide array of features, enabling users to create custom brushes and shapes for their artistic endeavours.

Among the multitude of impressive capabilities offered by Pixlr X AI, its remarkable background removal feature stands out. With just a few clicks, users can easily eliminate the background of an image and replace it with a new one. This feature is perfect for crafting collages, enhancing images with text, and elevating the visual appeal of social media posts.

Another remarkable attribute of Pixlr X AI is its ability to add text to images. Users are presented with a diverse selection of fonts and styles to choose from, and they can effortlessly adjust the size and position of the text. This functionality proves invaluable for crafting personalised labels, adding captions to photos, and creating captivating marketing materials.

Pixlr X AI also offers an impressive collection of filters that can be applied to images. These filters allow users to alter the colour, contrast, and brightness of an image, while also enabling the addition of special effects like blur, sepia, and vignette.

In short, Pixlr X AI stands as a robust and versatile tool for creating and editing images. Its user-friendly interface makes it accessible to both beginners and professionals alike, while providing a wide range of features. Regardless of your skill level, Pixlr X AI serves as a constant companion in crafting breathtaking images.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 18 Jun, 15:15 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Photoshop
This Photoshop AI feature will change the way you edit photos; Know what is Generative Fill
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
Try iOS 17 developer beta for FREE! Here’s how to get it now
AC
This AC buying tip will keep your electricity bill very low this summer
Phone_heat_issue
Is your phone overheating? Here is how to cool your smartphone: 10 tips for summer

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
text messaging
This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
keep up with tech

Gaming

Realme
BGMI, a game tailor-made for India
BGMI ban
The return of BGMI could be game changing for Indian esports
Online gaming
BGMI-like bans coming for other games? On online gaming, know what Union minister said
As games become movie-like visual delights, their file sizes are also growing significantly.
The blurring line between games and movies
Starfield
Xbox Games Showcase 2023: Starfield to Star Wars: Outlaws, check out the biggest announcements

    Trending News

    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
    Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
    Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
    This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
    text messaging

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets