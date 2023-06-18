Pixlr X AI: A revolutionary image editing tool that you must try

Pixlr X AI, an innovative and groundbreaking tool, is revolutionising the way users create and edit images by leveraging the power of artificial intelligence. With Pixlr X AI, users can effortlessly remove backgrounds, insert text, and apply filters to their images. This exceptional tool also offers a wide array of features, enabling users to create custom brushes and shapes for their artistic endeavours.

Among the multitude of impressive capabilities offered by Pixlr X AI, its remarkable background removal feature stands out. With just a few clicks, users can easily eliminate the background of an image and replace it with a new one. This feature is perfect for crafting collages, enhancing images with text, and elevating the visual appeal of social media posts.

Another remarkable attribute of Pixlr X AI is its ability to add text to images. Users are presented with a diverse selection of fonts and styles to choose from, and they can effortlessly adjust the size and position of the text. This functionality proves invaluable for crafting personalised labels, adding captions to photos, and creating captivating marketing materials.

Pixlr X AI also offers an impressive collection of filters that can be applied to images. These filters allow users to alter the colour, contrast, and brightness of an image, while also enabling the addition of special effects like blur, sepia, and vignette.

In short, Pixlr X AI stands as a robust and versatile tool for creating and editing images. Its user-friendly interface makes it accessible to both beginners and professionals alike, while providing a wide range of features. Regardless of your skill level, Pixlr X AI serves as a constant companion in crafting breathtaking images.