Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 launched! Beats Galaxy Z Flip 4? Find out

Samsung has just launched its latest foldable smartphones - the Galaxy Z Fold5 and the Galaxy Z Flip5 - in its Galaxy Z series at the Samsung Unpacked event in Seoul. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 comes with significant improvements compared to its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Let's compare the specifications and features of both these devices.

Cover Display and Features

The most notable upgrade in the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is the larger outer cover display, referred to as the 'Flex Window.' This 3.4-inch display is 3.78 times bigger than the Galaxy Z Flip 4's cover display, enabling more customization options, including new clock styles that can match the user's Galaxy Watch 6 series face design. Additionally, Samsung has introduced support for Widgets, allowing users to check weather updates, control music playback, and listen to music. They can also view notifications and access Quick Settings for Wi-Fi or Bluetooth.

The expanded cover display offers more functionality, such as browsing through call history to return missed calls, and utilising 'Quick Reply' to respond to text messages. Users can even access Samsung Wallet directly from the cover display—an option not available with the smaller cover display of the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Functionality and Convenience

Internally, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 boasts a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a refresh rate ranging from 1 to 120Hz. Similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 5, it is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy, providing improved performance, battery life, and thermals compared to its predecessor.

Camera Improvements

In terms of the camera system, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 features a dual-camera setup with a 12MP wide-angle lens and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, along with a 10MP selfie camera on the inner display. While the camera hardware remains mostly unchanged from the previous model, Samsung has enhanced the device's capabilities with updated AI algorithms. These improvements include enhanced Nightography and reduced visual noise through an AI-powered image signal processing algorithm, resulting in better detail and improved digital zoom photos.

Storage and Battery

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 comes in two variants: 8GB of RAM with 256GB of storage, or 8GB of RAM with 512GB of storage. Notably, the 256GB model now serves as the base option, replacing last year's 128GB base model. The battery capacity remains at 3700mAh, identical to that of the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

In short, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 brings significant upgrades, particularly with the larger Flex Window cover display and improved camera AI algorithms, making it an attractive choice for those seeking enhanced functionality and performance compared to its predecessor.

Also, while the price for both on launch was the same, Galaxy Z Flip 4 will soon be available with big discounts.

