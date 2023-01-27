    Trending News

    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Cola Phone
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    Microsoft
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    ChatGPT alternatives
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Instagram
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News Sony's gaming chief met EU's Vestager on Microsoft's Activision deal - Reports

    Sony's gaming chief met EU's Vestager on Microsoft's Activision deal - Reports

    Sony's gaming chief met EU's Vestager on Microsoft's Activision deal
    By: REUTERS
    | Updated on: Jan 27 2023, 07:25 IST
    Sony PlayStation 5: In pics
    Sony PS5 costs 49,990 for the regular, disk version and comes with one DualSense controller.
    1/7 Sony PS5 costs 49,990 for the regular, disk version and comes with one DualSense controller. (Robin Sinha/HT Tech)
    image caption
    2/7 It features an 8-core Zen 2 CPU with 3.5GHz and SMT. (Robin Sinha/HT Tech)
    image caption
    3/7 The centre spine has a glossy finish and the fan grilles are exposed towards the top. (Robin Sinha/HT Tech)
    image caption
    4/7 PS5 has three USB-A ports, one USB-C port, an Ethernet port and 802.11ax Wi-Fi (Wi-Fi 6),  (Robin Sinha/HT Tech)
    image caption
    5/7 PS5 series also has a ‘Digital’ edition that misses out on the physical disk reader. (Robin Sinha/HT Tech)
    image caption
    6/7 Sony PS5 UI. (Robin Sinha/HT Tech)
    image caption
    7/7 Sony PS5 DualSense Controller. (Robin Sinha/HT Tech)
    Jim Ryan
    View all Images
    Jim Ryan, President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment met antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager to discuss the Microsoft acquisition of Activision Blizzard. (AFP)

    Sony's gaming chief Jim Ryan met EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager on Wednesday to discuss Microsoft's $69 billion bid for "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

    The meeting came as the EU competition watchdog prepares to warn Microsoft this week about the potential anti-competitive effects of the U.S. software giant and Xbox maker's acquisition in the biggest gaming industry deal in history.

    Microsoft is looking to Activision to help it compete better with leaders Tencent and Sony. The latter has criticised the deal and even called for a regulatory veto.

    The person declined to provide details of the discussion between Ryan and Vestager. The European Commission, which is scheduled to rule on the deal by April 11, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

    The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has sued to block the deal while UK regulators have also expressed concerns.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 27 Jan, 07:25 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    WhatsApp
    WhatsApp search gets a massive makeover; check out the latest benefit
    iPhone
    No need for measuring tape! Measure your height with iPhone app
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    iPhone tricks: Tired of spam calls? Block pesky numbers easily; Do it this way
    Instagram
    Instagram Dynamic Profile Photo: Make your Insta avatar now! Know how to use it
    iPhone
    Take the best photos on your iPhone, just use this astounding camera feature

    Editor’s Pick

    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Review: Packs curved display and is a little pricey. But is the phone worth it?
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7 Review: As a convertible laptop, it breaks through all the negativity
    Dynamic Island
    Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro gets more useful; Should all phones have it?

    Trending Stories

    Cola Phone
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Microsoft
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    ChatGPT alternatives
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    Instagram
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Primebook
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    WWE 2K23
    WWE 2K23 release date OUT; To feature John Cena on the cover! Know its price and new features
    Assassin's Creed
    Assassin’s Creed developer Ubisoft is pushing all the wrong buttons
    World of Warcraft
    World of Warcraft China Shutdown Cuts Off Millions of Gamers
    FIFA 22
    FIFA, Call of Duty, Mario Kart to GTA, 10 Best Video Games of all time revealed
    World of Warcraft
    Chinese gamers bid sad farewell to 'World of Warcraft'