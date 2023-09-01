Want to watch the Annular Solar Eclipse 2023? Know where and check NASA guidelines first

Have you ever witnessed a fire in the shape of a ring in the sky? Well, that spectacular phenomenon happens because of a solar eclipse and one is coming very soon. According to NASA, an annular solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun while it's at its farthest point from our planet. This unique positioning results in the Moon appearing slightly smaller than the Sun, leaving a radiant "ring of fire" around the edges of the solar disk.

The celestial spectacle of a solar eclipse is set to appear in the skies of North, Central, and South America on Saturday, October 14, 2023. This annular solar eclipse promises to create a mesmerizing "ring of fire" effect, captivating millions of skywatchers across the Western Hemisphere.

In order to watch this amazing annular Solar Eclipse, NASA has shared some guidelines:

Safety First: How to Watch In Person:

According to NASA, during an annular eclipse, it is crucial to emphasize that looking directly at the Sun without proper eye protection is unsafe. Even though the Sun is not entirely blocked by the Moon, its intense rays can still cause severe eye damage. To observe the eclipse safely, consider the following options:

Specialized Solar Viewing Glasses: These glasses are designed to protect your eyes from harmful solar radiation and allow you to view the eclipse safely.

Pinhole Projector: An indirect viewing method where you create a simple projector using a cardboard box or paper to project the eclipse's image onto a surface.

Where to Witness the 'Ring of Fire'?

According to space.com, the annular eclipse's path will stretch from the northwest United States through Central America to Brazil. This 125-mile (200-kilometer) wide path is where the "ring of fire" will be most prominent. In the United States, states such as Oregon, Nevada, Utah, New Mexico, Texas, and parts of California, Idaho, Colorado, and Arizona will experience this breathtaking event.

Online Livestreams

For those unable to travel to the eclipse's path, there are several online livestream options to enjoy this celestial marvel from home:

NASA's Livestream: NASA will broadcast the eclipse on their YouTube channel, providing telescope views and discussions with solar scientists. You can participate by using #askNASA in the livestream chat.

timeanddate.com: This skywatching website offers a comprehensive livestream and live-blog experience, complete with real-time progress reports and background information.

San Francisco's Exploratorium: They will offer multiple live streams from various locations, including Valley of the Gods, Utah, and Ely, Nevada, with options for live sonification and eclipse coverage in Spanish.

Whether you choose to view the Ring of Fire in person, within the eclipse's path, or from the comfort of your home through online livestreams, remember to prioritize safety.