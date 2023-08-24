Home Tech News WhatsApp group without a name? Coming soon to your phone

WhatsApp group without a name? Coming soon to your phone

Want to create a WhatsApp group, but cannot decide the name? Now, the app will allow you to create groups without names. Know more about the feature here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 24 2023, 13:23 IST
WhatsApp
Now, creating a WhatsApp group will not require a name. (Bloomberg)
WhatsApp
Now, creating a WhatsApp group will not require a name. (Bloomberg)

The instant messaging app WhatsApp has recently rolled out various new features that are globally available and some are also being tested for future updates. Most recently, the company released HD photo sharing, screen sharing during video calls and an option for recording short video clips. Now, it will be rolling out a new feature that will allow users to create WhatsApp groups without a name. Earlier, it was compulsory to add group names but now with this new feature users will not have to think of a name urgently. Check out how the feature works.

WhatsApp new feature: Group without name

According to an announcement shared by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on the Facebook page and Meta's Instagram channel, users can create WhatApp groups easily without deciding on a name or a topic. The post said, “Making it simpler to start WhatsApp groups by naming them based on who's in the chat when you don't feel like coming up with another name.”

TechCrunch reported that WhatsApp groups without names will only include six participants. However, groups with names can have up to 1,024 participants. The company also added that depending on the users who join a group, the names of these groups will be assigned in different ways. The group names will also be shown differently to different participants. Everyone saves their contact differently, and the group name will be displayed based on how they have saved the participant's name on their smartphone.

If any participant's number is not saved in the contact, then, their number will be displayed as the group name. The feature will soon be rolled out for everyone globally in the coming weeks, so you have to wait for a while.

The new WhatsApp feature will be useful for people who need to create a group instantly but they cannot decide on the name to be displayed. The group name can be changed later whenever the participants want.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 24 Aug, 13:22 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

online scams
Instagram ad scam alert: How to stay safe with these 5 vital tips
Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech
iPhone
Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Struggling with portrait photography? Know how to capture stunning photos
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Destiny 2
Get ready for Destiny 2 Crota's End Raid in season 22 - All the details you need
Microsoft Build
Microsoft Lawyer’s 10-Day Race to Save the Biggest Gaming Deal
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 21: Check out the top 5 features in OB41 update
Valorant
Valorant Champions 2023: Recent playoffs update
The Walking Dead: Destinies
The Walking Dead: Destinies coming soon on PC and consoles

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets