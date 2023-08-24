WhatsApp group without a name? Coming soon to your phone

The instant messaging app WhatsApp has recently rolled out various new features that are globally available and some are also being tested for future updates. Most recently, the company released HD photo sharing, screen sharing during video calls and an option for recording short video clips. Now, it will be rolling out a new feature that will allow users to create WhatsApp groups without a name. Earlier, it was compulsory to add group names but now with this new feature users will not have to think of a name urgently. Check out how the feature works.

WhatsApp new feature: Group without name

According to an announcement shared by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on the Facebook page and Meta's Instagram channel, users can create WhatApp groups easily without deciding on a name or a topic. The post said, “Making it simpler to start WhatsApp groups by naming them based on who's in the chat when you don't feel like coming up with another name.”

TechCrunch reported that WhatsApp groups without names will only include six participants. However, groups with names can have up to 1,024 participants. The company also added that depending on the users who join a group, the names of these groups will be assigned in different ways. The group names will also be shown differently to different participants. Everyone saves their contact differently, and the group name will be displayed based on how they have saved the participant's name on their smartphone.

If any participant's number is not saved in the contact, then, their number will be displayed as the group name. The feature will soon be rolled out for everyone globally in the coming weeks, so you have to wait for a while.

The new WhatsApp feature will be useful for people who need to create a group instantly but they cannot decide on the name to be displayed. The group name can be changed later whenever the participants want.