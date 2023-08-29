Home Tech News Wonderlust - Apple event launch date confirmed; iPhone 15 launch set for September 12

Wonderlust - Apple event launch date confirmed; iPhone 15 launch set for September 12

Apple has confirmed its ‘Wonderlust’ event on September 12, which is expected to unveil the iPhone 15 series and the Apple Watch Series 9.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 29 2023, 22:06 IST
iPhone 15 series tipped to get key upgrades! From display, camera to chipset, know details
According to Mark Gurman, iPhone 15 Pro models may feature a new frame that will discard its stainless-steel edges for premium and lightweight titanium alloy. The Pro models will reportedly also retain the frosted glass back from the iPhone 14 series, with smoother edges connecting the sides and front compared to previous designs.
According to Mark Gurman, iPhone 15 Pro models may feature a new frame that will discard its stainless-steel edges for premium and lightweight titanium alloy. The Pro models will reportedly also retain the frosted glass back from the iPhone 14 series, with smoother edges connecting the sides and front compared to previous designs.
The Dynamic Island could become standard across the entire iPhone 15 lineup, while the Pro models could feature a near bezel-less display with the LIPO technology which allows for thinner borders and an expanded display area. 
The Dynamic Island could become standard across the entire iPhone 15 lineup, while the Pro models could feature a near bezel-less display with the LIPO technology which allows for thinner borders and an expanded display area.
The internal layout of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max has reportedly been redesigned to align with its aluminium chassis, which can result in improved repairability, according to iFixit.
The internal layout of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max has reportedly been redesigned to align with its aluminium chassis, which can result in improved repairability, according to iFixit.
The iPhone 15 series could also feature a USB-C port, an upgraded rear camera along with improved lenses and the capacity for a wider optical zoom range. The iPhone 15 Pro Max in particular could get a periscope camera which could offer almost double the optical zoom as the current iPhones.  
The iPhone 15 series could also feature a USB-C port, an upgraded rear camera along with improved lenses and the capacity for a wider optical zoom range. The iPhone 15 Pro Max in particular could get a periscope camera which could offer almost double the optical zoom as the current iPhones.
The standard iPhone 15 models are expected to be powered by last year's A16 Bionic processor, while the Pro models may feature the 3-nm A17 Bionic SoC under the hood for improved performance. All these features could come at a cost as reports have hinted at a possible price increase.
The standard iPhone 15 models are expected to be powered by last year's A16 Bionic processor, while the Pro models may feature the 3-nm A17 Bionic SoC under the hood for improved performance. All these features could come at a cost as reports have hinted at a possible price increase.
Apple
View all Images
Apple's Wonderlust event is likely to showcase the iPhone 15 series. (Apple)

After a long period of anticipation, Apple has just officially announced its September event, which has been named ‘Wonderlust'. The Apple event will take place on September 12 and is expected to unveil the iPhone 15 series and the Apple Watch Series 9. According to the company, the event will start at 10 AM PT, which is 10:30 PM IST. Some reports have suggested that the event is likely to be pre-recorded, although Apple has invited members of the media to its headquarters to watch the presentation in person. 

So, what does Wonderlust (No, it is not wanderlust), mean? According to the Urban Dictionary, it means, “The desire to be in a constant state of wonder.” Could it mean that the Apple event will evoke a similar emotion among the fans? We will have to wait till the iPhone 15 launch to really know.

The event is going to be held on Tuesday, September 12, which is pretty on schedule for Apple. Here is the time of the event across different time zones. The event will start at 10 AM PT (California), 10:30 PM IST (India), 6 PM BST (London), 1 PM ET (New York), 7 PM CET (Central European countries), 2 AM KST/JST (South Korea/Japan), 3 AM AEST (Melbourne, Australia), and 7 PM SAST (South Africa). 

Apple confirms the September event

According to various leaks and reports, the Apple event can launch four new iPhones — the iPhone 15, the iPhone 15 Plus, the iPhone 15, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Additionally, the Apple Watch Series 9 is also expected to be launched. Some reports have mentioned that no Apple Watch Ultra or Apple Watch SE will be announced this year. There are no leaks around new AirPods or HomePod devices, but Apple is known for the surprise element, so they might be launched as well. There are also some distant rumors around an iPhone 15 Ultra, that can replace the iPhone 15 Pro Max, but many tipsters have dismissed the claims. 

Apart from smartphones, the following can also arrive during the event. 

Apple Watch Series 9: The new series of Apple smartwatches is expected to feature new technology which is being called the S9 chip. Mark Gurman reported that the new chip is based on the A15 chip. The watch can also support Bluetooth database and may come with an aluminum finish.

Apple Watch Ultra 2: As per reports, the Ultra 2 may come with a wide range of features and it will be powered by an S9 processor. It may also pack new 3D-printed components and may weigh less than its predecessors. It is also expected that the watch will feature dark colours such as black titanium.

iPhone Cases and Apple Watch Bands: As with every Apple event, it is expected that this year, the company will also launch new cases and series 9 bands which are built with new material and have a magnetic buckle. Also, this year, Apple plans to provide eco-friendly phone cases.

USB-C AirPods Pro Case: Mark Gurman and Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo earlier reported that the iPhone 15 lineup is expected to feature USB-C type charging, now, it is speculated that the event will also introduce AirPods Pro Case with USB-C charging.

USB-C Cables in different colours: This year, Apple may discard its white charging cable and will be introducing colourful USB-C Cables in the box. It is also rumoured that cables will match the colours of the iPhone 15 models. Additionally, the cables may be longer from 1 meter to 1.5m.

iOS 17 update: The Apple iPhone 15 series will feature the new software update which has been tested for months. Other iPhone users will get iOS 17 in subsequent weeks.

First Published Date: 29 Aug, 21:42 IST
