Samsung Galaxy A54, A34 now receiving One UI 6.1 update

Samsung is making waves in the smartphone market once again as it extends its latest software update, One UI 6.1, to its mid-range champions, the Galaxy A54 and A34.

By:ANI
| Updated on: May 14 2024, 07:18 IST
Samsung Galaxy A54 and A34 are now receiving latest software update, One UI 6.1. (Samsung)

Samsung is making waves in the smartphone market once again as it extends its latest software update, One UI 6.1, to its mid-range champions, the Galaxy A54 and A34.

Following a recent fix to the Galaxy S22 family's One UI 6.1 update, the tech giant is now focusing on delivering its newest skin to its best-selling mid-rangers from the previous year, according to GSM Arena.

The much-anticipated update is now being rolled out in Samsung's home country of South Korea, marking a significant milestone for users of the Galaxy A series.

However, unlike the flagship S-series and foldables, the Galaxy A54 and A34 won't be receiving the Galaxy AI features with this update, which remains exclusive to Samsung's premium lines.

For Galaxy A54 users in Korea, the new version bears the label A546SKSU4CXDC, while the A34 is designated as A346NKSU5CXD5. Both updates come bundled with the April 2024 security patch level, raising questions about Samsung's update strategy amidst the shift to a new month.

As per GSM Arena, it remains uncertain whether Samsung will issue a separate update this month to address the May security patch or wait until June for the next rollout.

Despite the security patch timing ambiguity, the initiation of the update rollout in South Korea signals a promising development for Galaxy A54 and A34 users worldwide.

With the ball now rolling, it's only a matter of time before Galaxy A units in other markets receive the highly-anticipated One UI 6.1 update, bringing a host of new features and improvements to users beyond Samsung's home turf.

As the tech giant continues to cater to a diverse range of consumers with its extensive lineup of smartphones, the rollout of One UI 6.1 to the Galaxy A series underscores Samsung's commitment to providing an optimal user experience across its product range.

With the latest software update, Galaxy A54 and A34 users can look forward to enhanced performance, refreshed aesthetics, and a seamless user interface. 

First Published Date: 14 May, 07:17 IST
