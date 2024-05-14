 Google Cloud to offer cloud solutions to Airtel customers | Tech News
Google Cloud and Bharti Airtel have collaborated to deliver cloud solutions to the latter's customers, according to a joint statement issued on Monday.

By:PTI
| Updated on: May 14 2024, 07:18 IST
Google Cloud and Bharti Airtel team up to provide cloud solutions for Airtel's customers, emphasizing AI/ML development.
Google Cloud and Bharti Airtel team up to provide cloud solutions for Airtel's customers, emphasizing AI/ML development.



The long-term partnership will offer cloud solutions from Google Cloud to fast-track cloud adoption and modernisation for Airtel's customers, the statement said.

"The two companies will bring together their unique strengths of connectivity and AI technology to develop industry-leading AI/ML solutions that Airtel will train on its large data set," it said.

The two entities will work together on a "joint go-to-market", combining Airtel's connectivity and distribution channels with Google Could's AI technologies.

Airtel will provide cloud-managed services to its customers, which include both large enterprises and emerging businesses.

These solutions will include geospatial analytics solutions with advanced location intelligence, voice analytics solutions, and marketing technology solutions to forecast consumer behaviour, perform tailored audience segmentations, and streamline content creation with high-precision contextual ads at reduced costs.

"As India accelerates its digital transformation, cutting-edge cloud and AI solutions will be at the heart and centre of this change.

"We are happy to partner with Google Cloud and jointly address this market opportunity with secure and scalable Cloud solutions for government, enterprises, and emerging businesses," Bharti Airtel Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Gopal Vittal said.

The telecom giant has established a dedicated managed services centre in Pune with more than 300 experts who will be trained in both Google Cloud and digital services.

First Published Date: 14 May, 07:18 IST
