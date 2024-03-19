 Apple Ipad 10.9 2022 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। apple Tablet
Apple iPad 10 9 2022

Apple iPad 10 9 2022 is a iPadOS v16 tablet, available price is Rs 42,900 in India with Hexa Core (3 GHz, Dual core, Firestorm + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Icestorm) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple iPad 10 9 2022 from HT Tech. Buy Apple iPad 10 9 2022 now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
Key Specs
₹42,900
10.9 inches (27.69 cm)
Hexa Core (3 GHz, Dual core, Firestorm + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Icestorm)
iPadOS v16
477 grams
12 MP
Apple iPad 10 9 2022 Price in India

The starting price for the Apple iPad 10 9 2022 in India is Rs. 42,900.  This is the Apple iPad 10 9 2022 base model with 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: 16M.

Apple IPad 10.9 2022

(64 GB Storage) - Blue, Pink, Silver, Yellow
Apple Ipad 10 9 2022 Full Specifications

  • Display

    10.9" (27.69 cm)

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Resolution

    12 MP Front Camera

  • Camera Features

    5 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Shooting Modes

    High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Image Resolution

    4000 x 3000 Pixels

  • Flash

    Yes, Retina Flash

  • Height

    248.6 mm

  • Weight

    477 grams

  • Thickness

    7 mm

  • Width

    179.5 mm

  • Colours

    Blue, Pink, Silver, Yellow

  • Build Material

    Back: Aluminium

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    80.29 %

  • Pixel Density

    264 ppi

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Display Colour

    16M

  • Screen Size

    10.9 inches (27.69 cm)

  • Screen Protection

    Yes

  • Screen Resolution

    1640 x 2360 pixels

  • Operating System

    iPadOS v16

  • Model

    iPad 10.9 2022

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Launch Date

    October 18, 2022 (Official)

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

  • Brand

    Apple

  • Also Known As

    Apple iPad 10th Gen

  • Fm Radio

    No

  • Music

    Yes, Music Formats: AAC, FLAC, M4A (Apple lossless), MP3

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Video player

    Yes, Video Formats: H.264, HEVC, MP4

  • Video Player

    Yes, Video Formats: H.264, HEVC, MP4

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • HDMI

    YesMini HDMI (Type C)

  • NFC

    No

  • GPS

    Yes

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.2

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz, MIMO

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • Processor

    Hexa Core (3 GHz, Dual core, Firestorm + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Icestorm)

  • Graphics

    Apple GPU (four-core graphics)

  • Chipset

    Apple A14 Bionic

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Camera

    12 MP

  • Phone Book

    No

  • Other Facilities

    Calculator, Stopwatch, Calendar, Alarm, Document viewer

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyroscope

  • Games

    Yes

  • Email

    Yes

  • Browser

    Yes, HTML5

  • Instant Messaging

    Yes

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    Top

  • Expandable Memory

    No

  • Internal Memory

    64 GB
Apple IPad 10.9 2022 Videos

Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?

26 Nov 2022
Tech Videos

Apple iPad 10 9 2022 News

iPad Air

Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro models may launch on March 26, suggests leak; Know what’s coming

19 Mar 2024
Apple iPad 10th Generation

iPad 10th Generation long-term review: Mega upgrade but commands a steep price

19 Jan 2024
Apple iPad Air 5th Gen

Apple iPad Air 6 leak: From 'magic keyboard' to size, know what has been revealed

09 Oct 2023
Apple iPad Mini

Apple not done yet, may launch iPad Mini 7 by the end of this year

26 Sep 2023
iPad Air 6

iPad Air 6 coming, but only after iPhone 15 launch at the Apple event 2023

11 Sep 2023
Kindle

5 tech gadgets to gift your sister on Raksha Bandhan 2023: iPad 9th Gen, Galaxy Watch 4 and more

30 Aug 2023

    Apple Ipad 10 9 2022