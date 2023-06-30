Home Tech News YouTuber MrBeast makes SHOCKING revelation, says loses over $1 mn per video

In a recent talk show, famous YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, popularly known as MrBeast, revealed he loses an astonishing amount of money on his videos. However, despite the mammoth losses, he says won’t stop making them.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 30 2023, 22:10 IST
MrBeast is the most subscribed individual on YouTube with a staggering 160 million. (MrBeast)
There are a huge number of iconic YouTubers, but some stand apart. For instance, there are YouTubers like PewDiePie, Markiplier, and Dude Perfect. They are considered some of the top creators on the platform, who reel in an astonishing amount of money through their extremely popular videos. And then there is MrBeast! In terms of popularity, no one comes close to Jimmy Donaldson, popularly known as MrBeast - he is the most subscribed individual on the platform with a staggering 160 million subscribers!

You might believe that having such a huge following on YouTube and tens of millions of views on his videos might result in money flowing in copious quantities. However, you would be wrong! There is a huge amount of money flowing in, but there is even more flowing out!

Now, MrBeast has himself revealed that he loses a whopping million dollars per video!

In a conversation on the Colin and Samir Show on Wednesday, MrBeast said, “My videos don't make money. Even when I do a brand deal on a video, I still lose money. I lose like over a million dollars a video.”

Why MrBeast loses money on YouTube videos?

Despite pulling off miracles and getting almost 200 million views on his YouTube videos regularly, he loses money on every video. Shockingly, MrBeast revealed that he spends a staggering $4 million on a single video, with an upcoming YouTube video having a budget of almost $1.5 million.

MrBeast does the math by saying, “For me to get paid a fair price on that video, for a lot of people that advertise on YouTube, it's literally half their entire yearly spend on YouTube brand deals would have to go to me for one video for me to get paid fairly.”

So, it is hard for even brand deals to keep pace with MrBean!

Will he ever stop making videos?

Losing $1 million per video might convince most of us to slow down, but MrBeast has no plans to do so. The Colin and Samir Show quoted him as saying, "I can get 100 million views on a video for less than ten grand if I wanted to. It's possible. But what's the point?" he asked. "I'm just trying to make the best videos possible. "

Having said that, the going is not easy, says Donaldson and the entire process leaves him in a constant state of stress about the money.

First Published Date: 30 Jun, 22:10 IST
