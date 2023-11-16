 Tecno Camon Iace 2x - Price in India (November 2023), Full Specs, Comparison
Tecno Camon IAce 2X

Tecno Camon IAce 2X is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 8,999 in India with 13 MP + 0.3 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio A22 Processor , 3050 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Tecno Camon IAce 2X from HT Tech. Buy Tecno Camon IAce 2X now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 16 November 2023
Key Specs
₹8,999
32 GB
5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
MediaTek Helio A22
13 MP + 0.3 MP
8 MP
3050 mAh
Android v8.1 (Oreo)
3 GB
Tecno Camon IAce 2X Price in India

The starting price for the Tecno Camon IAce 2X in India is Rs. 8,999.  This is the Tecno Camon IAce 2X base model with ...Read More

The starting price for the Tecno Camon IAce 2X in India is Rs. 8,999.  This is the Tecno Camon IAce 2X base model with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Nebula Black Gradient, Midnight Black and Champagne Gold.

Tecno Camon IAce 2X

(3 GB RAM,32 GB Storage) - Nebula Black Gradient, Midnight Black, Champagne Gold
Tecno Camon Iace 2x Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • MediaTek Helio A22
  • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
  • 13 MP + 0.3 MP
  • 3050 mAh
  • 8 MP
Battery
  • Li-ion
  • 3050 mAh
  • No
  • No
Camera
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • CMOS
  • Yes
  • Single
  • 8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
  • Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
Design
  • 71.9 mm
  • 150 grams
  • Nebula Black Gradient, Midnight Black, Champagne Gold
  • 8.4 mm
  • 148.3 mm
Display
  • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
  • 293 ppi
  • TFT
  • 18:9
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 73.21 %
  • Yes
General
  • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
  • Tecno
  • February 13, 2019 (Official)
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, v4.2
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes
Performance
  • 64 bit
  • PowerVR GE8300
  • MediaTek Helio A22
  • 3 GB
  • Quad core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
Sensors
  • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
  • Yes
  • Rear
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
  • Up to 25.6 GB
  • 32 GB
    Tecno Camon Iace 2x