 Vivo V27 Pro Price in India (07, February, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    Oppo_reno_8t
    Android phones with most OS updates to buy today
    S23_Series
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    WhatsApp
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Cola Phone
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    Microsoft

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Vivo Mobile Vivo V27 Pro

    Vivo V27 Pro

    Vivo V27 Pro is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 39,990 in India with 108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3.1 GHz, Single core, Cortex A78 + 3 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo V27 Pro from HT Tech. Buy Vivo V27 Pro now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    Last updated: 07 February 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37466/heroimage/150341-v1-vivo-v27-pro-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37466/images/Design/150341-v1-vivo-v27-pro-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37466/images/Design/150341-v1-vivo-v27-pro-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹39,990 (speculated)
    128 GB
    6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    Octa core (3.1 GHz, Single core, Cortex A78 + 3 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
    108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP
    32 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v12
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹39,990 (speculated)
    128 GB
    6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP
    5000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

    Vivo Phones Prices in India

    Vivo mobiles price in India starts from Rs.4,462. HT Tech has 211 Vivo mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Vivo mobiles price in India starts from Rs.4,462. HT Tech has 211 Vivo mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Vivo V27 Pro Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    • 32 MP
    • 108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP
    • 5000 mAh
    Battery
    • No
    • Yes
    • Li-Polymer
    • 5000 mAh
    • Yes, Fast
    Camera
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 12000 x 9000 Pixels
    • 32 MP, Primary Camera
    • Yes
    • Yes, LED Flash
    Display
    • 399 ppi
    • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    • AMOLED
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    General
    • Yes
    • Android v12
    • Funtouch OS
    • vivo
    • February 23, 2023 (Unofficial)
    • V27 Pro
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • USB Type-C
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, v5.1
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes with A-GPS
    Performance
    • Mali-G610 MC6
    • MediaTek Dimensity 8200 MT6896Z
    • 8 GB
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core (3.1 GHz, Single core, Cortex A78 + 3 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
    • 4 nm
    Smart TV Features
    • 108MP + 8MP + 5MP
    Special Features
    • Optical
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • On-screen
    Storage
    • 128 GB
    • No
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Vivo V27 Pro