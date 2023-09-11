Home Wearables News 5 smartwatches available with up to 83% discount on Amazon

5 smartwatches available with up to 83% discount on Amazon

Get these stylish smartwatches at very low prices on Amazon.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 11 2023, 15:19 IST
This Teachers' Day, here are 5 smartwatch gift options with huge discounts
Amazon is offering huge discounts on these 5 smartwatches
1/5 beatXP Marv Raze: Amazon is offering a straight 83 percent discount on this watch. The original price of this watch is Rs.7499, but you can buy it for only Rs.1299. beatXP Marv Raze offers a 1.96 display, and advanced bluetooth calling, with 60 HZ refresh rates. It also features a Smart AI voice assistant, health, SpO2, and stress monitoring, and fast charging. (Amazon)
image caption
2/5 boAt Wave Style Smart Watch: You can buy this watch for just Rs.999. The original price of this watch is Rs.5990, but Amazon is offering a straight 83 percent discount on this smartwatch. This watch comes with a 1.69-inch square HD display, a DIY watch face studio, and 7 days of battery life.  (Amazon)
image caption
3/5 Fire-Boltt Phoenix: This watch comes with an  AMOLED 1.43inches display, with 700 NITS brightness, along with multiple sports modes, There is an 81 percent discount available on this smartwatch and you can buy it for Rs.2499. The original price of this model is Rs, 12999. (Amazon)
image caption
4/5 Noise Pulse Go Buzz Smart Watch: This smartwatch features with advanced bluetooth Calling, a 1.69-inch TFT Display, SpO2, and 100 sports mode with auto detection. It holds a 7-day battery charge. Amazon is offering a 68 percent discount on this watch and you can buy it for Rs. 1599. (Amazon)
image caption
5/5 CrossBeats Stellr: You can buy this newly launched luxury watch from Amazon at a straight 68 percent discount. The original price of this watch is Rs. 9999, but you can buy it for only Rs. 3499. It features a large 2.01 inch AMOLED display,  1000 NITS BT calling available for both men and women. (Amazon)
Amazon is offering huge discounts on these 5 smartwatches
View all Images
Amazon is offering huge discounts on these 5 smartwatches (Amazon)

Do you still wear the traditional watches and think nothing can replace them? Here is a reality check. It's time to change your thoughts. Now, smartwatches can, not only be amazing to look at, but also provide astounding features including on health. Currently, Amazon is offering heavy initial discount and other offers on these 5 smartwatches.

1. Vibez Xena:

B09ZXW7GWL-1

This is a women's smartwatch that features versatile metal straps. It has multiple sports modes that detect activity in real-time and record health stats such as heart rate, step count, speed, calories, and other important data. On Amazon, you can buy it for just Rs. 3499 instead of Rs. 18999 with an 82% initial discount.

 

2. Vibez by Lifelong Bold Smartwatch:

B09ZXTCLX4-2

This smartwatch comes with 13 Sports Modes that are Walking, Running, Cycling, Skipping, Badminton, Basketball, Football, Trail running, Climbing, sit-up, Golf, Free training, Rowing, and more. The Vibez Bold smartwatch packs an extensive list of features into its slim and light body, and yet still has enough endurance to last for up to 7 days from a single full charge with typical usage. Amazon is offering an 83% initial discount on it making its price drop to Rs. 3499 from Rs. 19999.

 

3. Vibez by Lifelong Urbane Smartwatch:

B09ZY1WYNQ-3

The watch comes with a 3D UI 1.32" HD Display. The smartwatch allows you to easily control the music on your phone, and even control the phone camera. Amazon is offering an 81% initial discount on this smartwatch making its price drop to Rs. 2499 from Rs. 12999.

 

4. Vibez Lifelong Haile Smartwatch:

B09ZY1Y6JH-4

It comes with 24 Sports Modesike Outdoor running, Indoor running, Walking, Cycling, Swimming, Yoga, Cricket, Table tennis, Badminton, Basketball, Football etc, and many more. Amazon is offering 83% initial discount making its price drop to Rs. 1999 from Rs. 11999.

 

5. Vibez Ornate Smartwatch For Women:

B09ZXYV3Y2-5

The smartwatch comes with Multiple sports modes that detect activity in real-time and record health stats such as heart rate, step count, speed, calories, and other important data. You can buy it from Amazon for just Rs. 2499 instead of Rs. 11999 with an 79% initial discount.

 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 11 Sep, 15:19 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Move to iOS
Switching to iPhone 15 soon? Here's how to transfer data from Android hassle-free
Android smartphone
Alert! Zero-day vulnerability puts millions at risk; Update your Android smartphone NOW!
top 5 smartphones to be launched
How to stop iPhone apps from tracking your location
online job fraud
Online job scam: Man loses Rs. 20 lakh on Telegram: 5 top tips to stay safe
WhatsApp
Now, share WhatsApp HD photos and videos with ease as Meta rolls out big update

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
Apple Event 2023 Live: From iPhone 15 series to Apple Watch Series 9, know everything that's coming; 1 day to go!
iPhone 14 Pro
What to expect from Apple event tomorrow: From iPhone 15 to Apple Watch Ultra 2, check it all out
iPhone_14_Pro_Max_HT_tech
iPhone 15 USB-C popular already? Survey suggests massive boost ahead of Apple event 2023
iPhone 13 Pro Max vs iPhone 14 Pro Max
Dynamic Island vs Notch: The iPhone needs to let go of one and the answer is clear
Sundar Pichai
Google CEO Sundar Pichai pens heartfelt memo ahead of Google’s 25th anniversary; read full letter

Trending Stories

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
Apple Event 2023 Live: From iPhone 15 series to Apple Watch Series 9, know everything that's coming; 1 day to go!
iPhone 14 Pro
What to expect from Apple event tomorrow: From iPhone 15 to Apple Watch Ultra 2, check it all out
iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
Apple Event 2023 Tomorrow: iPhone 15 Pro Max’s BIG upgrades could lure buyers, says Mark Gurman
iPad Air 6
iPad Air 6 coming, but only after iPhone 15 launch at the Apple event 2023
iPhone_14_Pro_Max_HT_tech
iPhone 15 USB-C popular already? Survey suggests massive boost ahead of Apple event 2023
keep up with tech

Gaming

Roblox
Major upgrades coming for Roblox: New AI chatbot, open marketplace, and more announced at RDC
Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom
5 best games launched in 2023: Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom, Diablo 4 and more
GTA V
GTA 6: Release date, gameplay, characters - know everything about Grand Theft Auto 6
Baldur's Gate 3
Baldur’s Gate 3: Know how to get the Dawnmaster’s Crest easily in BG3
GTA V cheat codes
GTA V Cheat Codes 2023: Check cheats for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox

    Trending News

    Apple Event 2023 Live: From iPhone 15 series to Apple Watch Series 9, know everything that's coming; 1 day to go!
    iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
    What to expect from Apple event tomorrow: From iPhone 15 to Apple Watch Ultra 2, check it all out
    iPhone 14 Pro
    Apple Event 2023 Tomorrow: iPhone 15 Pro Max’s BIG upgrades could lure buyers, says Mark Gurman
    iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
    iPad Air 6 coming, but only after iPhone 15 launch at the Apple event 2023
    iPad Air 6
    iPhone 15 USB-C popular already? Survey suggests massive boost ahead of Apple event 2023
    iPhone_14_Pro_Max_HT_tech

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets