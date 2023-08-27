Home Wearables News Samsung's first smart ring nears debut as trademark fillings spark excitement

Samsung's upcoming smart ring aims to revolutionise wearables, tracking health and activities. Recent trademark filings hint at exciting features.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Aug 27 2023, 09:19 IST
Samsung is making waves with its upcoming smart ring, which is set to revolutionise wearable technology with its unique features and capabilities. (Representative Image) (Luna)
Samsung is making waves with its upcoming smart ring, which is set to revolutionise wearable technology with its unique features and capabilities. (Representative Image) (Luna)

Samsung is making waves with its upcoming smart ring, which is set to revolutionise wearable technology with its unique features and capabilities.

Story: Rumours have been buzzing for a while that Samsung is working on a smart ring. This ring might help you keep track of your exercises, health, and sleep. It seems like Samsung might be getting ready to release this smart ring, and the company has registered a bunch of names that they could use for it.

Trademarked Names Spark Speculation

Recent developments reveal that Samsung has successfully trademarked the intriguing term "Curio," further fueling speculation about the impending smart ring. But the plot thickens as GalaxyClub, a reliable source for Samsung enthusiasts, reports that the South Korean giant has also secured trademarks for several other names that could be closely tied to its smart ring venture. Among them, "Galaxy Feel" and "Galaxy Glia" have emerged as key contenders, joining a roster that includes "Circle," "Galaxy Ring," "Galaxy One," "Index," "Insight," "Pulse," and "Rhythm." These names, according to a Sam Mobile report, are believed to be linked to either Samsung's smart ring products or their innovative features.

Global Trademarks Hint at Worldwide Launch

The reach of these trademark applications spans the globe, encompassing Australia, Norway, South Korea, and the UK. Closer inspection reveals that these trademarks appear closely intertwined with applications, offering a glimpse into the world of smart ring functionalities. Samsung's intentions are laid bare in its trademark documents, which describe the products as "Smart rings; Downloadable software application for smart rings for tracking... and assessing biometric and physiological data, vital signs, and personal health records, and for providing medical advice."

Among the slew of possibilities, the Galaxy Ring seems a logical candidate for Samsung's inaugural smart ring, and indeed, the company has already secured a trademark for this name. In total, Samsung has applied for trademarks for ten distinct terms, and while an official release date remains elusive, it is unlikely that the South Korean tech titan will unveil its smart ring before the first half of 2024.

This week, Samsung also got a trademark for a new device that falls into "Class 9" according to the UK Intellectual Property Office. This class includes smart rings and the software that goes with them, along with wearable computers and other similar stuff. So, it looks like Samsung is really gearing up to bring us a smart ring in the near future! For one, it will certainly be cheaper than its smartwatches.

First Published Date: 27 Aug, 09:05 IST
