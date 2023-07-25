Home Wearables News Noise launches its first-ever smart ring, Luna Ring; early access price is just Rs. 2,000

Noise launches its first-ever smart ring, Luna Ring; early access price is just Rs. 2,000

Noise launches its first-ever smart ring called Luna Ring.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jul 25 2023, 17:31 IST
All you need to know about the Noise Luna Ring.
View all Images
All you need to know about the Noise Luna Ring. (Noise )

We have all heard of smartphones, smart TVs and of course, smartwatches, but a smart ring? Chances are that you may have never heard of one. Well, yes, it exists and Noise has announced its foray into the smart ring category with the launch of the Luna Ring. Luna Ring is set to elevate the smart wearable tracker experience by augmenting users' daily performance, tracking over 70 metrics with best-in-class features in the category.

Luna Ring Specifications:

Luna Ring helps understand what's best for your body, by monitoring 3 scores daily - Sleep, Readiness, and Activity. The Sleep Score shares insights into sleep and offers recommendations, optimizing nightly rest patterns. Its temperature sensor measures body temperature influenced by diet, exercise, physiological states, and hormones once every 5 minutes. It uses these responses while constantly studying reading Heart Rate and SPO2 to derive at the core health score. It comes powered with Bluetooth Low-Energy (BLE 5) technology, it is also water resistant up to 50m or 164 ft. With an impressive battery life of up to 7 days on a single 60 minutes charge, Luna Ring will bring a positive transformative shift to lifestyles.

Availability:

The latest innovation by Noise is powered by Philips Biosensing and is available in seven ring sizes and five colours - Sunlit Gold, Rose Gold, Stardust Silver, Lunar Black, and Midnight Black.

The Priority Access pass allows users to pre-book the device while unlocking many benefits.

● Early access available through a Priority Access pass at just Rs. 2,000 to customers

● An additional discount of Rs. 1,000 on the day of the purchase, giving a direct cash benefit of Rs. 3,000 to pass holders

● Customers with Priority Access pass also get to purchase Noise i1 smart eyewear at a 50% discounted price, i.e., Rs. 4,499 only

● Pass holders would also be eligible for free liquid/damage/theft insurance worth Rs. 2000

● Additionally, other enticing brand offers and assured bundled benefits are also available to the pass holders exclusively, allowing them to experience and elevate their lifestyle with the state-of-the-art wearable, Luna Ring by Noise.

