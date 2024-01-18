Samsung Galaxy Smart Ring teased at Unpacked event 2024; will take on Oura Ring

On the day the South Korean tech major launched its flagship smartphone series at the Unpacked product launch event in San Jose, California, it also teased a new product - Samsung Galaxy Ring. This is its latest push into the personal and health fitness segment and here it will come face-to-face with rival Oura Ring. The Samsung Galaxy Ring will also look to take on Apple which is well established in this segment with its wearables gadgets. The new Galaxy Smart Ring packs sensors that the company believes will be enough to persuade consumers to consider it a viable gadget vis a vis the competition.

Samsung didn't share many details about the Galaxy Ring, but said it would integrate with the company's other devices such as the latest Samsung Galaxy S24 smartphones also introduced at the event.

While smartwatches from Apple and Samsung have been the primary consumer entry point into health tracking in recent years, smart rings have grown in popularity. Oura Health Oy has become well-known with its health-tracking rings, while Apple has filed patents for similar devices, Bloomberg reports.

Since this was just a preview and not an actual launch, the price of the Samsung Galaxy Ring has not been revealed. Having said that, since it will be battling the Oura Ring for customers' eyeballs, the rate will have to somewhere near that. Oura Ring is priced at around $300.

Samsung also announced new sleep analysis features based on artificial intelligence, including sleep apnea detection, for their smartwatches. Apple is working on a similar feature for this year, Bloomberg News has reported.

