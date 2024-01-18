Icon

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S24: Price revealed at Unpacked 2024

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S24: Prices has been revealed today during the Unpacked 2024 launch event.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 18 2024, 02:22 IST
Icon
Samsung Galaxy S24, Al innovations, and possibly a smart ring coming at Unpacked Event
Samsung Galaxy S24 price
1/5 1. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series: The upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event in San Jose is expected to unveil the Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus featuring a 1Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in the US, and a triple camera system with a stacked battery design. (Samsung)
image caption
2/5 2. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Rumored to have a titanium frame, a 6.8-inch QHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, and an impressive quad-camera setup including a 200MP primary shooter.  (Samsung)
image caption
3/5 3. Galaxy Al Features: Samsung teases a comprehensive mobile Al experience with the Galaxy S24 series, introducing on-device and cloud-based Al. Galaxy Al may include a real-time translation feature called Al Live Translate Call. (Samsung)
image caption
4/5 4. Galaxy Ring Wearable: Speculations suggest Samsung might unveil a smart ring with advanced health tracking features, integrating ECG and PPG sensors for heart rate and temperature monitoring, potentially competing with devices like the Oura Ring 3.  (Samsung)
image caption
5/5 5. Venue Shift: Samsung has moved the Galaxy Unpacked event from South Korea to San Jose, California, signaling a change in strategy. The event is anticipated to showcase not only the Galaxy S24 series but also major Al announcements and the possibility of a Galaxy Ring wearable. (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy S24 price
icon View all Images
Check out the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S24 price revealed at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event today. (Bloomberg)

South Korean tech major, Samsung has launched three smartphones today - its flagship series. The phones include Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and also indicated that it has turned in a major way to artificial intelligence to power the many features they tout.  The company has also revealed the price points at which they will be reaching customers. Check out the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S24 price that were revealed at the Galaxy Unpacked event below.

From what Samsung has revealed about its devices, smartphones could well get much smarter this year as the next wave of artificial intelligence seeps into the devices that accompany people almost everywhere they go.

Samsung smartphones will be going up against tough competition in the form of iPhone 15 and earlier versions. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The sales pitch for the Galaxy S24 line-up revolves around an array of new features powered by AI. “We are ushering in a new era where AI is taking center stage,” said Drew Blackard, Samsung's vice president of mobile product management at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event 2024.

Samsung has turned to Google for AI inputs. Besides featuring some of Samsung's own work in AI, the Samsung Galaxy S24 lineup will be packed with some of the latest advances coming out of Google.

Samsung Galaxy S24 series price 

Unfortunately, these technological improvements have ensured buyers will have to pay higher prices for Samsung's top-of-the-line phone. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra price is $1299 a $100, or 8 percent increase, from last year's comparable model - Galaxy S23 Ultra. Notably, last year Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max had also received a $100 price hike although it had hiked its storage.

Like Apple, Samsung is holding onto earlier prices for the large screened model. Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus price is $999. The plain vanilla model, Samsung Galaxy S24 price will start at $799.

If you want to hand on the new Samsung Galaxy smartphones will be available in stores from January 31. 

These phones will be packed with far more AI than before, including a feature that will provide live translation during phone calls in 13 languages and 17 dialects. 

Here's how much the Samsung Galaxy S24 Series costs in different regions:

U.K.: The starting prices for the Samsung Galaxy S24 series in the UK is 799 euros for the Galaxy S24, 999 euros for the Galaxy S24 Plus, and 1299 euros for the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

India: Samsung Galaxy S24: Rs. 66455( expected), Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus: Rs. 83090 (expected), and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Rs. 108040 (expected).

UAE: Samsung Galaxy S24: Dh3199 and Dh3499, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus: Dh3899 and Dh4399, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Dh5099, Dh5599 and Dh6599.

Canada: Samsung Galaxy S24: $1099.99, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus: $1399.99, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: $1799.99. 

 

Google Circle To Search

The Galaxy S24 lineup will also introduce Google's “Circle To Search” that involves using a digital stylus to circle snippets of text, parts of photos or videos to get instant search results about whatever has been highlighted.

Photo manipulation

The new Galaxy phones will also enable quick and easy ways to manipulate the appearance and placement of specific parts of pictures taken on the devices' camera. It's a feature that could help people refine their photos while also making it easier to create misleading images.

Samsung and Google Partnership

Like virtually all phone manufacturers barring Apple in its iPhones, Samsung packs Google Android operating system in its phones and therefore, two companies' interests have been aligned. It is another matter that the Google Pixel smartphones are rivals of Samsung smartphones, just like iPhones.

Notably, Apple iPhone 16 series, to be launched in September 2024, is expected to roll out more AI, but now Samsung has a head start to gain the upper hand in making the technology more ubiquitous, Forrester Research analyst Thomas Husson said. 

“Samsung's marketing challenge is precisely to make the technology transparent to impress consumers with magic and invisible experiences,” Husson said.

“Intelligence is actually coming to your smartphone, which really haven't been that smart,” Lohr said. “You may eventually see use cases where you could have your smartphone listen to you all day and have it provide a summary of your day at the end of it. That could create a challenge in the social construct because if everyone's device is listening to everyone, whose data is it?”

Also read the top stories:

AI Fallout on Financial World! Large language models, such as OpenAI's ChatGPT, are threatening to disrupt most areas of life and work. Financial trading is no exception. Read all about it here. If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.

Apple Watch banned or not? After court vase, Apple just got some relief! Know where things stand for Apple now. Read all about it here. If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.

Trouble everywhere! The Earth is heating up, as is conflict in the Middle East. The world economy and Ukraine's defense against Russia are sputtering along. Artificial intelligence (AI) could upend all our lives. The to-do list of global priorities has grown for this year's edition of the World Economic Forum. Know where things stand here.

World Inc worried! Global CEOs are increasingly worried about the long term viability of their businesses, a pre-Davos survey showed. Pressure is mounting from artificial intelligence (AI) and climate disruption. Dive in here. If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.

 

 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 18 Jan, 00:56 IST
Home Mobile News Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S24: Price revealed at Unpacked 2024
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

TimeHero
Put time on your side! Know how you can use AI-powered TimeHero app to manage tasks
Instagram Reels
How-To Guide: Create and share stunning Instagram Reels in just a few simple steps
BGMI
BGMI tips: Know the smart tricks to improve your gameplay - aiming to survival
Guidde
Create video documentation, how-to guides, in a jiffy, just try Guidde; Know all about this AI tool
iOS 17.3 Beta 2 update
Gone in 3 hours! iOS 17.3 Beta 2 update pulled by Apple after glitch hits iPhones; what you should do

Editor’s Pick

Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro explained: Why this mixed reality headset is ideal for virtual tours
AI
When It Comes to Photos, Don't Believe Your Lying Eyes in the Artificial Intelligence Era
Sam Altman
Sam Altman To Whitney Wolfe Herd, The Silicon Valley Founder-CEO Is No Longer Untouchable
Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch ban explained: From pulse oximetry tech to Masimo’s patent dispute, know it all

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6: Chaos ensues as GTA San Andreas meets Jujutsu Kaisen in a viral mod.
GTA 6: Gojo takes over San Andreas: Jujutsu Kaisen fans erupt over hilarious GTA mod
GTA 6
T-Pain's GTA 6 collaboration sparks unexpected changes in gaming community
GTA 6
Eagle-eyed GTA fans spot Red Dead Redemption 2 easter egg in GTA 6 trailer; Check what it is
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: 5 exciting gameplay elements coming to next Grand Theft Auto game
CES 2024
From LG, Acer, Samsung, Xbox to Nvidia, what gamers can expect from CES 2024
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon