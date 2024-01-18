In Pics: Samsung Galaxy S24 series launched: Cutting-edge AI prowess to counter Apple iPhone dominance

Icon
Samsung looks to fightback Apple iPhone supremacy with the Samsung Galaxy S24 series launch, showcasing advanced on-device AI functions, simultaneous language translation, and a host of innovative features. Samsung aims to captivate consumers and regain its spot in the high-end smartphone market.

Jan 18 2024
Samsung Galaxy S24
1. Samsung's latest premium smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy S24 series have been unveiled on Wednesday and they aim to challenge Apple iPhone's dominance by offering advanced AI features, including real-time two-way voice translation during phone calls in 13 languages.
Icon
on-device AI functions
2. In response to Apple surpassing Samsung in 2023 smartphone shipments, the Samsung Galaxy S24 models feature on-device AI functions, emphasizing security by not relying on cloud connections for tasks such as simultaneous language translation. 
Icon
Samsung Galaxy S24
3. The new Samsung Galaxy S24 smartphones introduce innovative AI capabilities, such as "circle-to-search" functionality, AI translation with tone adjustments, AI summaries, and generative editing of photos to enhance user experience. 
Icon
secure option
4. On-device AI, a focus for companies like Qualcomm and Samsung, is promoted as a more secure option for handling personal information, as it eliminates the need to transmit data to the cloud for processing. 
Icon
AI-capable
5. While only 5% of smartphones in 2024 are projected to be AI-capable, Canalys forecasts a substantial increase to 45% by 2027, highlighting the growing importance of AI in shaping the future of smartphones. 
Icon
purchase from January 31
6. The Samsung Galaxy S24 series, available for purchase from January 31, retains the base model and Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus prices from the previous year, but the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra sees a $100 price increase, signaling Samsung's commitment to offering cutting-edge technology at competitive prices.
First Published Date: 18 Jan, 01:05 IST
