In Pics: Samsung Galaxy S24 series launched: Cutting-edge AI prowess to counter Apple iPhone dominance
Samsung looks to fightback Apple iPhone supremacy with the Samsung Galaxy S24 series launch, showcasing advanced on-device AI functions, simultaneous language translation, and a host of innovative features. Samsung aims to captivate consumers and regain its spot in the high-end smartphone market.
First Published Date: 18 Jan, 01:05 IST
Tags: samsung galaxy unpacked
71705518070660
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS