Nothing Ear (3) earbuds may launch on April 18 as new teaser drops hints

In a whirlwind of anticipation, Nothing is dropping hints about its upcoming earbuds launch, alongside revelations of two new phone models slated for release later this year. Today, the company sent a surprise through social media with a teaser announcing an April 18th launch date for its latest product. The teaser, featuring a playful "Play Date" theme, showcases a whimsical yellow frog eyeing a beetle. Observers speculate this signals the imminent arrival of Nothing Ear (3), as the company cleverly hints at a forthcoming ‘Play Date.'

Nothing's Past Product Releases Campaigns

The choice of a beetle in the teaser campaign invokes memories of Nothing's past promotional material for Ear (2), the brand's 2023 earbud release. While the shift from previous bug-themed teasers – like the ladybug for Ear (1) - raises eyebrows, it easily points towards an impending audio product launch.

Also read: Google Search may no longer be free; This is how searching on Google may change

Drawing further intrigue, a recent teaser on Nothing's official X page features enigmatic creatures such as frogs and beetles, fueling speculation about the nature of the upcoming earbuds. Adding weight to these speculations, a new pair of Nothing earbuds has surfaced on the BIS website, suggesting an imminent launch. Traditionally, BIS certifications precede product releases, hinting at the Ear (3)'s imminent availability.

Enthusiasts eagerly anticipate whether the Ear (3) will carry forward the signature transparent design, stem-style build, square case, and wireless charging support of its predecessors. Features like LDAC codec support and dual-device connectivity, hallmarks of the Ear (2), may also find their way into the Ear (3).

Also read: Elon Musk brings community notes to Indian X users before elections- What is it and why is it important

However, details beyond the teaser remain shrouded in secrecy. While Nothing excites with hints, official specifics are yet to be unveiled.

Meanwhile, in a separate revelation, Dylan Roussel, an active voice on X, has dropped a bombshell by disclosing plans for two additional Nothing Phones slated for 2024. Codenamed "PacmanPro" and "Tetris," these devices hint at the brand's ambitious smartphone roadmap. "PacmanPro" likely represents a variant of the Nothing Phone (2a), possibly even the much-anticipated "Community Edition" currently under development. On the other hand, "Tetris" is expected to be the marque's next flagship release, potentially christened as the Phone (3).

Also read: NASA wants to make a car that astronauts can drive on the Moon: Full details of NASA Lunar Terrain Vehicle project

Excitement is palpable as Nothing continues to push boundaries in the tech industry, promising innovation and surprises with each new product launch.