Sennheiser Accentum Plus review: A sonic triumph

Sennheiser Accentum Plus review: Sennheiser launched the Accentum Plus wireless headphones recently in India and priced it at Rs. 15990. The headphones, available in black and white, boast a stylish design, adaptive active noise cancellation, various sound modes, built-in equalizers, touch controls, and an impressive battery life of up to 50 hours. Sennheiser aims to rival brands like Sony and Bose in this competitive segment and in this comprehensive review, we'll explore how well they stand up to the competition.

Sennheiser Accentum Plus Review: Sound Quality

I recently got my hands on the Sennheiser Accentum Plus, and let me tell you, it's a game-changer in the audio world. Right out of the box, the default settings give you precise and captivating sound. But when I dug into the Sound Personalization feature, it was like unlocking a new dimension.

With Sound Personalisation, the music took on a whole new life- more depth, clarity, and dynamism. Instruments popped, and voices were spot-on. Testing it with different genres, from the melodic tunes of "Noor-e-Khuda" to the pop-dance beats of "Levitating" and the rocking vibes of Imagine Dragons' "Bones," the Accentum Plus nailed it completely.

Even at high volumes, where other headphones struggle, these stayed organized, giving an outstanding experience without any distortion. They're also great with softer tracks at moderate volumes, showing off their versatility. The response curve? Balanced goodness across bass and midrange frequencies. And if you activate Sound Personalization, get ready for a whole new level- the bass hits harder, the treble shines, and the entire soundstage becomes a brilliant experience. In a nutshell, the Accentum Plus is a winner for any music lover.

Sennheiser Accentum Plus Review: ANC

I love how the Sennheiser Accentum Plus keeps my music front and center by blocking out distractions with its active noise reduction (ANC). Although it may not match the top players like Bose or Sony in noise reduction, the ANC does a great job muting background noise for a comfy listening experience. At home or on the move, it drowns out everyday sounds, letting me stay tuned into my audio.

The transparency mode is a cool bonus, keeping me aware of my surroundings for natural conversations without taking off the headset. Plus, the Smart Control app lets me tweak the transparency intensity, tailoring my listening experience to what suits me. If you're tired of the city buzz, these headphones are a mood booster during your commute.

Sennheiser Accentum Plus Review: Design and Comfort

The Sennheiser Accentum Plus stands out with its sleek design and outstanding comfort. Clad in a minimalist matte black finish, the headset exudes understated elegance, showcasing premium craftsmanship in every detail, from the leather earpieces to the headband. A unique feature is the thick silicone padding under the headband, offering a distinctive comfort experience.

What sets the Sennheiser Accentum Plus headphones apart is the outstanding comfort. Weighing only 220 grams with excellent weight distribution and generously sized pads, it guarantees prolonged wear without discomfort. The headphones stay securely in place, whether you're enjoying music or engaged in vigorous activities, without causing distracting inertia.

Sennheiser Accentum Plus Review: Features

The Sennheiser Accentum Plus features 37mm dynamic drivers and Bluetooth v5.2, enabling seamless pairing with multiple devices simultaneously through multipoint connectivity. Equipped with various audio codecs like SBC, AAC, aptX, and more, it ensures a diverse listening experience. The headphones include Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), Hybrid Adaptive ANC, and a transparency mode.

Additionally, the device offers a 3.5mm headphone jack for wired listening even when the battery is depleted. It supports a built-in 5-band EQ and customizable sound profiles. The touch controls on both ear cups allow users to manage music playback, change tracks, adjust volume, answer calls, and more with ease. Wear detection is a notable feature, automatically pausing/playing music when the headphones are removed or worn.

During my time with the Sennheiser Accentum Plus, I enjoyed seamless playlist listening. However, when lying down, the auto-pause feature became a bit annoying. This inconvenience could be addressed by incorporating features like touch control or a child lock, aside from that, the headphones offer other practical and useful features.

Sennheiser Accentum Plus Review: App support

The Sennheiser Accentum Plus headphones come with the user-friendly Smart Control app, compatible with both Android and iOS. No login is needed; just pair your headphones via Bluetooth and connect to the app for seamless settings adjustment. The app, accessible on the home screen, enables easy customization of EQ settings, sound personalisation, and toggling Adaptive ANC on/off for environment-based noise cancellation. Additionally, the app introduces Sound Zones, automatically applying your preferred settings as you move between specific areas, like home or the office. Note that the Sound Zones feature necessitates a login and access to your location.

Sennheiser Accentum Plus: Verdict

Having immersed myself in the Sennheiser Accentum Plus, I can confidently say it's a stellar addition to the audio realm. The sound quality, enhanced by the Sound Personalization feature, delivers unparalleled depth and dynamism across various genres. At both high and moderate volumes, the headphones maintain an organized and immersive experience, showcasing remarkable versatility. The ANC performs admirably, though not matching the absolute top-tier players, it effectively blocks out distractions. The sleek design, exceptional comfort, and thoughtful features like wear detection contribute to a top-notch user experience. Despite minor inconveniences, the Sennheiser Accentum Plus emerges as a winner for any music enthusiast. However, If you're in the market, you can also check out the Skullcandy Crusher Evo Wireless Headphones, and the Sony WH-XB910N Wireless Headphone.