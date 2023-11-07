Icon
Top smartwatches under Rs. 2000; From Fire-Boltt Visionary, BeatXP Vega X, to boAt Ultima Chronos, check them out

Top smartwatches under Rs. 2000; From Fire-Boltt Visionary, BeatXP Vega X, to boAt Ultima Chronos, check them out

Looking for budget smartwatches? Check Fire-Boltt Visionary, beat XP Vega X, boAt Ultima Chronos, and more smartwatches under Rs.2000.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 07 2023, 17:51 IST
In a new age world, people have been drastically shifting to smart or wearable devices to keep up with the trend. While various prefer analogue watches to match their outfit, others prefer to keep their fitness checked at all times by wearing smartwatches. If you are someone who is planning on buying a feature-packed smartwatch but has a strict budget? Then worry not because we have found you the best smartwatches in the market and that too on a budget. Check the list of smartwatches under Rs.2000.

Smartwatch under 2000

Fire-Boltt Visionary: The smartwatch features a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with 700nits brightness and an Always On feature. It also has an internal storage memory of up to 128MB which will allow users to store songs. The watch has 2 days battery life with Bluetooth calling and 5 days without Bluetooth calling and an Always On display. The smartwatch is also integrated with an AI assistant. Its smart features include notifications from all social media apps, call notifications, health tracking, sports tracking, and more.

BeatXP Vega X: It features a 1.43-inch round AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate, Always On display, and 500nits peak brightness. It features smart EzyPair technology for advanced Bluetooth calling. It has health monitoring features, 100+ sports modes, menstrual alerts, and more. It is equipped with a lithium-ion battery for lasting battery life.

 

boAt Ultima Chronos: The Boat smartwatch features a 1.96-inch AMOLED display with 650 nits peak brightness and an Always-On display. It tracks 700+ fitness and sports activities and provides seamless Bluetooth calling. It enables users to customize their smartwatch faces. It also provides live sports scores for cricket and football matches. The smartwatch has up to 30-day battery life in Standby mode.

Fire-Boltt Quest: The smartwatch sports a 1.39-inch full-touch display and GPS technology. It provides hands-free Bluetooth calling, 100 sports modes, accurate health monitoring, and much more. It comes with a great battery life of 5 to 7 days and up to 15 days on standby mode. It also takes only 2 hours to get fully charged. It comes with an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance.

Cult.Sport Burn Plus: The Cult watch features a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with 600 nits peak brightness and an Always-On display. It features an AI voice assistant and health monitoring such as heart rate monitoring, real SpO2, blood pressure, sleep, breathing training, period tracker, and more. It also supports social media app notifications and has 100+ sports modes. It claims to have up to 7 days of battery life.

First Published Date: 07 Nov, 17:41 IST
