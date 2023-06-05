Home Wearables News watchOS 10 announced at WWDC 2023! Your Apple Watch just got these exciting features

watchOS 10 announced at WWDC 2023! Your Apple Watch just got these exciting features

WWDC 2023: Apple has just announced the next biggest update for Apple Watch users – watchOS 10. Here is what’s coming to your wrist.

By: DIVYA
| Updated on: Jun 06 2023, 00:37 IST
watchOS 10
Apple announces watchOS 10 with crucial updates, features, and health metrics enhancement, and more. (Apple)
watchOS 10
Apple announces watchOS 10 with crucial updates, features, and health metrics enhancement, and more. (Apple)

Apple has unveiled its latest operating system for the Apple Watch – watchOS 10 – during its highly anticipated keynote at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023. While iOS 17 took center stage among the software announcements, Apple Watch users were not left behind. With a host of practical additions and an enhanced range of fitness features, watchOS 10 is tailored to improve the overall experience for users. Here is a detailed view of the latest features, upgrades, release date, and everything else that is heading to your Apple Watch in the form of watchOS 10.

watchOS 10 features at a glance

Watch faces: It gets a fresh interface designed to enhance the visibility of the information on your watch face. Also, Apple Watch faces will get Snoopy and Woodstock. There is a Palette face that depicts the time in a wide variety of colours. 

Widgets are back! With the latest update, you can now access widgets by turning the digital crown on your Apple Watch, regardless of the watch face you're currently using. Adding a widget to the stack is as simple as long-pressing, and interactive widgets like timers provide a dynamic experience.

Mental health: Aimed at mental health, Apple announced the Mindfulness app that is coming with watchOS 10. You can log your mood and what's affecting it. Moreover, with the help of the Digital Crown, you can scroll through engaging, multidimensional shapes to choose how you are feeling. 

Health improvements: Apple watch can help you record the time spent outdoors. Moreover, there is screen distance which will track how far are you from your device. 

Updates for Hikers: As part of the watchOS 10 update, Apple introduces a Cycling app that enables you to connect your watch to sensors on your bike. This integration allows you to access workout metrics and various views specifically for cycling activities. 

With Altimeter, you to explore a 3D map showcasing your waypoints. Notably, this includes the ability to view important locations such as the last place where you had cell data and the last spot where you can make an emergency call using any carrier's network.

Also, it will get automatic Workout reminders, calorimetry for e-biking, and Fall Detection.

Medications app: It will send you to send follow-up reminders to you if a medication hasn't been logged 30 minutes after the scheduled time.

watchOS 10 beta version availability

Starting today, the watchOS 10 developer beta is now available to Apple Developer Program members at developer.apple.com. However, a public beta will be available to watchOS users next month. To get the free software for the public, you will need to wait until fall.

Who will receive the update? Apple Watch Series 4 or later paired with iPhone Xs or later will get the watchOS 10.

 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 05 Jun, 23:51 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

pexels5530487
Want to upgrade a slow PC? Here are tips you can really use to speed things up
pexels-cottonbro-studio-4542998
Full coverage! Google Maps Street View India: Know how to use it
Summer_AC
How to cut AC bill without feeling hot
smartphone-5064084_1280
How not to fall for WhatsApp scams: Top 5 tips
Productivity Apps
Productivity Apps that will transform your workday

Editor’s Pick

Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!
Garmin Instinct Crossover
Garmin Instinct Crossover Review: Ultimate companion for adventure seekers
Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?

Trending Stories

pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
iPhone 13
iOS 17 wish list: These are the features we want to see rolled out during Apple WWDC 2023
Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
text messaging
This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
pexels-sergey-meshkov-8481934
Shocked and awed! This iPhone survived 12 months under water
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI
Back with a bang! BGMI prize pool rockets to whopping Rs. 25 lakh!
Fort Solis
Apple Mac user? Psychological sci-fi thriller Fort Solis coming to you
Valorant
Valorant DOWN! Thousands of users left frustrated as servers become unresponsive
BGMI
BGMI Rising tournament begins! Know schedule, teams, prizes and more
BGMI
BGMI brings new voice packs featuring Mortal and Thug; New map added too

    Trending News

    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
    iOS 17 wish list: These are the features we want to see rolled out during Apple WWDC 2023
    iPhone 13
    Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
    Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
    This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
    text messaging
    Shocked and awed! This iPhone survived 12 months under water
    pexels-sergey-meshkov-8481934

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets