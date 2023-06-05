watchOS 10 announced at WWDC 2023! Your Apple Watch just got these exciting features

Apple has unveiled its latest operating system for the Apple Watch – watchOS 10 – during its highly anticipated keynote at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023. While iOS 17 took center stage among the software announcements, Apple Watch users were not left behind. With a host of practical additions and an enhanced range of fitness features, watchOS 10 is tailored to improve the overall experience for users. Here is a detailed view of the latest features, upgrades, release date, and everything else that is heading to your Apple Watch in the form of watchOS 10.

watchOS 10 features at a glance

Watch faces: It gets a fresh interface designed to enhance the visibility of the information on your watch face. Also, Apple Watch faces will get Snoopy and Woodstock. There is a Palette face that depicts the time in a wide variety of colours.

Widgets are back! With the latest update, you can now access widgets by turning the digital crown on your Apple Watch, regardless of the watch face you're currently using. Adding a widget to the stack is as simple as long-pressing, and interactive widgets like timers provide a dynamic experience.

Mental health: Aimed at mental health, Apple announced the Mindfulness app that is coming with watchOS 10. You can log your mood and what's affecting it. Moreover, with the help of the Digital Crown, you can scroll through engaging, multidimensional shapes to choose how you are feeling.

Health improvements: Apple watch can help you record the time spent outdoors. Moreover, there is screen distance which will track how far are you from your device.

Updates for Hikers: As part of the watchOS 10 update, Apple introduces a Cycling app that enables you to connect your watch to sensors on your bike. This integration allows you to access workout metrics and various views specifically for cycling activities.

With Altimeter, you to explore a 3D map showcasing your waypoints. Notably, this includes the ability to view important locations such as the last place where you had cell data and the last spot where you can make an emergency call using any carrier's network.

Also, it will get automatic Workout reminders, calorimetry for e-biking, and Fall Detection.

Medications app: It will send you to send follow-up reminders to you if a medication hasn't been logged 30 minutes after the scheduled time.

watchOS 10 beta version availability

Starting today, the watchOS 10 developer beta is now available to Apple Developer Program members at developer.apple.com. However, a public beta will be available to watchOS users next month. To get the free software for the public, you will need to wait until fall.

Who will receive the update? Apple Watch Series 4 or later paired with iPhone Xs or later will get the watchOS 10.