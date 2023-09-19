EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more

It is that time of the year! All football fans are looking forward to the launch of the EA Sports FC 24. If the name struck you as strange, that is because this is the first year when the game will be released without the FIFA tag. Although the name has changed, the game is the same and millions of people play it every year counting both the offline and online versions. This year again, the game will be available in two different editions — Standard and Ultimate. So, let us take a look at what's new in this year's game, the prices for different editions, and the release date and time.

EA Sports FC 24: Price and details

EA Sports has introduced HyperMotion V, a new motion capture technology for players whose data is captured and then added to the game to give the players a more realistic movement. This means instead of having the players individually wear skin-tight suits and analyzing their movements, the game will use AI technology to extract data from match footage from the Premier League, La Liga, and Champions League.

PlayStyles have also been added to the game, which grants players a signature ability. These skills will unlock certain on-pitch attributes that can help the player win by turning the tide of the game. Further, female players have also been added to the game for the first time.

This time, the game will be available on the EA app, Steam, Epic Games Store, and on physical disks for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. The game's Standard Edition has been priced at $69.99, while the Ultimate Edition has been priced at $99.99. Nintendo Switch is also getting a digital-only version which is priced at $59.99.

EA Sports FC 24: Release date and time

The early access of the game will go live from September 22, and the Standard Edition will be launched starting September 29. The game will become playable at 12 AM, for everyone in the world, at whatever time their region hits midnight.

If you have purchased the pre-order, you can begin preloading the game now on PC, Xbox One, or Xbox Series X|S. PlayStation is expected to start preload from September 20. The file size is expected to be between 41GB and 45GB.