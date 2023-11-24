GTA 6 preorder date LEAKED online! When can you preorder the highly-anticipated GTA 5 sequel?

GTA 6 preorder date: For nearly a decade, die-hard Grand Theft Auto fans have been awaiting any news about GTA 6, the highly-anticipated GTA 5 sequel. They've been left disappointed, with Rockstar Games placing a complete information blackout. However, that all changed last year when 90 early development videos of GTA 6 surfaced online, showcasing the various gameplay features and mechanics. Since then, a flurry of leaks has surfaced, giving us a glimpse into GTA 6's rumoured Vice City. Just a few weeks ago, Rockstar Games revealed that the GTA 6 trailer will arrive in December, generating a lot of hype among gamers. Now, the alleged GTA 6 preorder date has been leaked online. So, if you've been waiting for the game for over a decade, know when you could preorder it online.

GTA 6 preorder date leaked

A recent image circling on X with an Argos Support agent suggests that the GTA 6 preorder date could come soon. As per the leaks, the GTA 6 preorders could go live on December 12. The Argos agent allegedly said, “I have been informed the software Grand Theft Auto VI for the Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 will be available to pre-order on December 12, 2023, confirmed to us by the distributors."

However, when Rockstar Universe reached out to Argos Support, the support agent simply stated that GTA 6 would be “available for pre-booking” once the GTA 6 release date is officially revealed. While there is no way to confirm whether the leaked screenshot doing the rounds is legit, it certainly paints an interesting picture about the GTA 6 trailer release date. It has already been known that December marks the 25th anniversary of Rockstar Games, and the company is preparing to release the GTA 6 trailer in the same month.

GTA 6 release date

GTAForums, the platform where 90 early development footage of GTA 6 were leaked last year, recently ran a poll regarding the possible launch date of GTA 6. While most people randomly guessed the date, Rockstar Insider Tez2 revealed crucial information regarding the possible GTA 6 release date. According to the leaker, “several devs” expect GTA 6 to launch in Spring 2025.

However, Tez2 went on to mention that Rockstar has kept the Spring release timeline for some of its previous games such as GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2, both of which have been delayed later into their respective launch years. Therefore, it could be possible that the GTA 6 launch will take place in the latter half of 2025.