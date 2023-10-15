GTA 6 release date: Forget leaks, just check out what this analyst said

An industry analyst is predicting that a long-awaited GTA 6 release date announcement is on the horizon as Take-Two Interactive's stock receives an upgrade. The highly anticipated GTA 6 launch has been the subject of speculation for quite some time, with insiders now anticipating an announcement before 2024. There have been a number of unsubstantiated leaks around the subject, but now an analyst has shed some light on it.

Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games, is holding its financial results for the second quarter of its fiscal year 2024 on November 8, and experts believe that this event may serve as the platform for a GTA 6 release date announcement.

Analyst expect GTA 6 release announcement

Raymond James analyst Andrew Marok upgraded Take-Two Interactive's stock in anticipation of the GTA 6 reveal, according to a MSN report. Marok suggests that Take-Two's projected net bookings of $8 billion in fiscal year 2025 indicate that GTA 6 is in the works, and it is likely to transport players back to Vice City. He contends that information about GTA 6's release “should take away the most prominent point of uncertainty around the financial trajectory.”

Wait! There is more. He also speculates that the GTA 6 launch date may be near too. In fact, he says it may hit the market by the holiday season of 2024.

Adding to the excitement, given the substantial user bases of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, Marok predicts that GTA 6 could achieve over 35 million unit sales during its first year of release. Nevertheless, it is important to remember that these forecasts remain speculative until Rockstar, the developer, makes an official announcement. However, recent statements by Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick may also suggest that GTA 6 is indeed slated for a 2024 release.

How much will GTA 6 cost?

Another point of interest among fans is the potential GTA 6 price. Some worry that Rockstar Games may break from the traditional pricing structure for AAA games. Reports indicate that GTA 6 is not only one of the most highly anticipated video game releases but also one of the most costly media productions in history.

The game is rumored to feature a vast open world, but the production costs have led to speculation about its price. On Reddit, fans have offered a range of opinions on the matter. Some expect GTA 6 to be priced similarly to other AAA games, while others suggest higher price points, such as £70 or even £100 for special and deluxe editions. The final pricing decision remains in Rockstar Games' hands, of course.

In short, the gaming world eagerly awaits the official announcement of GTA 6, and while the anticipation is growing, fans are left wondering about the price they will have to pay to experience this highly anticipated title.