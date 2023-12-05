Icon
GTA 6 trailer release: 5 things we learned from the first Grand Theft Auto 6 preview

From new gameplay elements, vehicles, and locations to the first-ever female protagonist, check out the 5 things we learned from the first-ever GTA 6 trailer release.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 05 2023, 14:05 IST
GTA 6
The GTA 6 trailer finally confirms a female protagonist in the game. Know details. (Rockstar Games)

The Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer is finally out! After nearly a decade of waiting, Rockstar Games has finally released the GTA 6 trailer albeit in a manner it wouldn't have liked. On November 8, the Take-Two Interactive-owned publisher announced that the GTA 6 trailer would be released in early December. And just a few days ago, Rockstar Games set the GTA 6 trailer release date as December 5, 6:00 AM PT. To the company's dismay, the trailer was leaked online before Rockstar could release it. Now, we have a proper first glimpse into the world of GTA 6 (officially called GTA VI), and it confirms what leaks have suggested before.

Check out the 5 things we learned from the first GTA 6 trailer.

1. Back to Vice City

Rockstar Games has brought back Grand Theft Auto to Vice City, its own fictional take on Miami but not for the first time. Vice City was first introduced in 2002's GTA: Vice City. However, unlike the 2002 game, GTA 6's open world is set in the state of Leonida and will feature iconic locations from the previous game such as Vice Beaches, Kelly County, Hamlet, Port Gellhorn, and more.

Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games announced, “Grand Theft Auto VI heads to the state of Leonida, home to the neon-soaked streets of Vice City and beyond in the biggest, most immersive evolution of the Grand Theft Auto series yet.”

2. Dual protagonists

As expected, GTA 6 will feature two protagonists - Lucia, and an unnamed male character, which leaks say is named Jason. It would be the first time in the HD universe that the Grand Theft Auto series will get a playable female protagonist. While not many details were revealed, the two characters were shown committing multiple crimes, hinting at a possible Bonnie & Clyde relationship.

3. Release timeline, platforms

After years of waiting, we finally know the release timeline of GTA 6. Rockstar Games has announced that GTA 6 will be released in 2025, almost 12 years after the launch of GTA 5. The company has also revealed that it will be coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S systems, meaning that PC players might have to wait before getting their hands on the next Grand Theft Auto game.

4. New additions

As seen in the GTA 6 trailer, the game will feature a vast range of vehicles. Apart from traditional vehicles such as cars, trucks, boats, planes, helicopters, bikes, jet skis, and yachts, GTA 6 might also feature quad bikes, biplanes, hover boats, amphibious trucks, monster trucks, and cruise ships. Car customization might also be heavily featured in the game, with possible street racing returning. Players might also be able to join up at car meets. GTA 6 will also feature three gangs, with two of them already being named. There are a lot of animals too, with crocodiles and dogs already seen in the trailer. And yes, GTA 6 will feature DJs.

5. Social media, live news

GTA 6 will feature social media, as seen in the trailer. Social media posts can be seen, with players potentially being able to record themselves and post the clips online for the world to see. Moreover, GTA 6 is also likely to feature real-time reporting of events, as footage of crimes committed by the protagonists was shown in the trailer.

First Published Date: 05 Dec, 14:05 IST
