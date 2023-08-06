 Honor 9i Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Honor 9i

Honor 9i is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 17,999 in India with 16 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.36 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor , 3340 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Honor 9i from HT Tech. Buy Honor 9i now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 06 August 2023
Key Specs
₹17,999
64 GB
5.9 inches (14.99 cm)
Octa core (2.36 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
16 MP + 2 MP
13 MP + 2 MP
3340 mAh
Android v7.0 (Nougat)
4 GB
Honor 9i Full Specifications

Battery
  • No
  • 3340 mAh
  • No
  • Li-ion
Camera
  • No
  • 4616 x 3464 Pixels
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • F2.2
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • 13 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera 2 MP Camera
  • F2.0
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Dual
  • Yes, LED Flash
Design
  • 156.2 mm
  • Aurora Blue, Graphite Black, Prestige Gold
  • 164 grams
  • 7.5 mm
  • 75.2 mm
Display
  • 409 ppi
  • Yes
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 18:9
  • IPS LCD
  • 76.48 %
  • 1080 x 2160 pixels
  • 5.9 inches (14.99 cm)
General
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • No
  • Honor
  • Yes
  • 9i
  • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
  • October 14, 2017 (Official)
  • EMUI
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes, v4.1
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • No
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Head: 1.09 W/kg
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
Performance
  • HiSilicon Kirin 659
  • 4 GB
  • Mali-T830 MP2
  • 64 bit
  • LPDDR3
  • Octa core (2.36 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
  • 16 nm
Smart TV Features
  • 16 MP + 2 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
  • Rear
Storage
  • eMMC 5.1
  • Up to 51 GB
  • 64 GB
  • Yes
  • Yes, Up to 128 GB
Honor 9i FAQs

What is the price of the Honor 9I in India?

Honor 9I price in India at 19,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (16 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (13 MP + 2 MP) ; Processor: HiSilicon Kirin 659; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 3340 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Honor 9I?

How many colors are available in Honor 9I?

What is the Honor 9I Battery Capacity?

Is Honor 9I Waterproof?

    Honor 9i