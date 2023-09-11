Bhola Shankar OTT release: When, where to watch Chiranjeevi film online

South Indian films in recent years have been among the top earners at the box office. Films like Bahubali, Pushpa, RRR, and most recently, Jailer, have shattered box office records while awing the audience. Jailer recently made its OTT debut much to the cheer of Rajinikanth fans who couldn't watch the film in theaters. Now, another film is set to arrive on OTT platforms as the release date of Chiranjeevi starrer film Bhola Shankar has been revealed.

So, if you missed the chance to catch Bhola Shankar in theaters, you can watch it online from the comfort of your home. Know when, and where to watch Bhola Shankar online.

Bhola Shankar OTT release: Plot, cast, and other details

Bhola Shankar is a Telugu-language action film starring Chiranjeevi in the lead role. It follows the journey of Shankar (played by Chiranjeevi), a gangster-turned-taxi driver who travels to the city of Dreams, Mumbai, in a bid to secure admission for his beloved sister. Shankar becomes a target for the crime syndicate as he helps the police to seize a smuggling operation. What follows next is a tale of revenge, and it is sure to leave the viewers on the edge of their seats.

Alongside Chiranjeevi, Bhola Shankar stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh, and Sushanth in notable roles. It is a remake of the Tamil film Vedalam which starred Ajith Kumar in the lead role. The film made its theatrical debut on August 11 and is directed by Meher Ramesh, while Anil Sunkara, Ramabrahmam Sunkara, and K. S. Rama Rao are its producers.

Bhola Shankar OTT release: When, where to watch online

Bhola Shankar will be available to stream on Netflix starting September 15. Announcing the film's impending arrival on its platform, the official account of Netflix India South posted on X, “Let the celebrations begin because Megastar is back! Bholaa Shankar is coming to Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi on 15th September! #BholaaShankarOnNetflix”

Therefore, the film will be available for streaming in multiple languages on Netflix, as long as you have a subscription to the streaming service.