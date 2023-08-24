Netflix password sharing comes to an end, but you can grab Jio, Airtel plans with free OTT subscription

Netflix has recently tightened its policies in India, putting an end to the era of password sharing. Under this new rule, Netflix Household now strictly permits sharing accounts only with individuals residing in the same household. Consequently, the only way to enjoy Netflix is to purchase a separate subscription. This, however, may strain the wallets of many, considering the already significant monthly expenses for utilities, WiFi, and mobile recharge plans. The additional cost of an OTT streaming subscription can be a financial burden for most.

To ease the financial strain and provide a one-stop solution for users, telecom giants like Reliance Jio and Airtel have stepped in with recharge plans that bundle calling and data benefits along with complimentary Netflix subscriptions. These plans offer unlimited calling, data, SMS, and additional perks, granting users the freedom to indulge in their favorite Netflix shows and movies without the need for separate expenditure.

If you are seeking mobile recharge plans that come with free Netflix subscriptions, here's a curated list of offerings from Jio and Airtel:

Jio Prepaid Mobile Plans with Netflix:

1. ₹1099 Plan: Offering 84 days of validity, 2GB daily data, unlimited voice calls, and Netflix Mobile subscription (valued at Rs. 149/month), the plan also provides access to unlimited 5G data through the Jio Welcome Offer.

2. 1499 plan - This higher-priced plan comes bundled with Netflix's basic plan. You get 720p streaming on devices such as mobiles, tablets, laptops, and TV. Along with the Netflix bundle, you will also get unlimited voice calling and 3GB daily data. You can also take advantage of unlimited 5G data with Jio's Welcome offer if you have a compatible 5G handset.

Jio Postpaid Mobile Plans with Netflix:

₹699 Plan: This postpaid plan boasts 100GB monthly data, supplemented by an additional 5GB data for up to 3 family SIMs. Users enjoy unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and complimentary subscriptions to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Jio apps.

Airtel Plan with Netflix:

₹1199 Plan: Offering 150GB high-speed data, unlimited voice calls, 100 daily SMS, and access to Netflix Basic, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar Mobile, this plan brings entertainment and connectivity together.

These bundled plans not only simplify expenses but also grant subscribers access to a world of entertainment without breaking the bank. Say goodbye to the Netflix password sharing woes and embrace the convenience of these all-inclusive packages, ensuring uninterrupted access to your beloved Netflix content.