    Black Adam OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Dwayne Johnson Movie

    Black Adam OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Dwayne Johnson Movie

    Black Adam OTT release: The Dwayne Johnson starrer gets its digital debut. Know when and where to watch the action-thriller online.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 15 2023, 13:15 IST
    Black Adam OTT release
    Know all about the Black Adam OTT release. (Warner Bros. Pictures YouTube)
    Superhero films have been a big trend since the last ten years. Every year, we see multiple releases from both Marvel Studios and DC Films and yet the demand for these films continue to increase. Last year, DC Films came out with the origin story of Black Adams where Dwayne Johnson played the titular character. And after a long wait, the film has received its digital debut date and will soon be streaming for you to watch on your devices online. So, if you are excited for this movie, check out when and where to watch Black Adam OTT release.

    Black Adam OTT release: Details

    Black Adam is a spin-off to the 2019 movie Shazam and is the 11th film in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). Black Adam is an ancient human with super powers who is released from his magic imprisonment by a group of archeologists who intend to free the nation of Kahndaq from the crime syndicate Intergang.

    The film hit the theaters in October 2022 and received generally mixed reviews from critics and the audience. The film was applauded for its entertainment value and visual effects.

    The story of the film is basically a hero's origin trope with Black Adam entering the modern world and finding his place while delivering justice to criminals. Apart from Johnson, the film stars Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, Marwan Kenzari, Quintessa Swindell, Pierce Brosnan among others.

    The trailer of the film was posted by Warner Bros. Pictures and it has amassed more than 30 million views, 482,000 likes and over 23,000 comments, highlighting the popularity of the film.

    Black Adam OTT release: When to watch

    The action-adventure film will be streaming starting today, March 15. So, you will be able to watch it from the comfort of your home from today onwards.

    Black Adam OTT release: Where to watch

    Amazon Prime Videos announced the film with a tweet that said, “he is here to unleash his fury on the modern world #BlackAdamOnPrime, Mar 15”. You can watch it on the streaming platform provided you own a subscription.

    First Published Date: 15 Mar, 13:15 IST
