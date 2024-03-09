 Bramayugam OTT release date: When and where to stream Mammootty's thrilling horror movie online | How-to
Bramayugam OTT release date: When and where to stream Mammootty's thrilling horror movie online

Bramayugam OTT release date: Check when and where to watch Mammootty's latest hit online.

Mar 09 2024, 15:29 IST
Bramayugam OTT release date: Mammootty's blockbuster 'Bramayugam' is set to captivate audiences on OTT platforms. (@SonyLIV)

Bramayugam OTT release date: If you missed the chance to watch Mammootty's stellar performance in the theatres last month, worry not, as the gripping dark fantasy horror thriller, "Bramayugam," is all set to make its way to your screens. SonyLIV, the streaming platform, recently announced the much-anticipated release, scheduled for this month. Directed by Rahul Sadasivan, this Malayalam masterpiece has not only exceeded expectations at the box office but has also solidified its place as one of the biggest hits in the history of Malayalam cinema.

Bramayugam OTT release: Cast, Plot and more

"Bramayugam" marks the debut collaboration between Mammootty and director Rahul Sadasivan, known for his work in the acclaimed film "Bhoothakalam." The movie introduces three central characters, with Mammootty portraying Kodumon Potti, Arjun Ashokan as Thevan, and Sidharth Bharathan in the role of Potti's cook. Amalda Liz and Manikandan Achari make special cameo appearances, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the storyline.

Set against the backdrop of the 17th century, the film follows Arjun Ashokan's character, who accidentally finds himself in Kodumon Potti's ancestral house and is compelled to stay. "Bramayugam" explores themes of caste politics and superiority, skillfully intertwining folktales with reality to create a haunting horror experience. The decision to shoot in black-and-white enhances the film's eerie atmosphere, making it a visually captivating journey for the audience.

Bramayugam OTT release date: When and where to watch online

Now, as the excitement continues to build, "Bramayugam" is poised to have its OTT premiere on SonyLIV on March 15. The streaming platform announced its official social media channels, accompanied by a teaser, leaving fans eager for the cinematic masterpiece to unfold.

SonyLIV shared the news with the caption, "The iconic Mammootty stars in Bramayugam, a black and white masterpiece, shrouded in mystery and horror! Get ready for a cinematic experience unlike any other." Mark your calendars and prepare for a thrilling journey into the enigmatic world of "Bramayugam" as it unfolds on SonyLIV this March 15.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets