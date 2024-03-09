 Top 5 weekend OTT watchlist: From HanuMan to Damsel, know what to watch online | How-to
Top 5 weekend OTT watchlist: From HanuMan to Damsel, know what to watch online

Weekend OTT watchlist: Ready for a weekend binge? Discover the latest OTT releases from superhero sagas to chilling mysteries including HanuMan, Damsel, Merry Christmas, and more.

Mar 09 2024, 14:22 IST
Check out the list of the top 5 weekend OTT watchlist from HanuMan to Damsel and more. (Pexels)

As we step into mid-March, a fresh wave of enthralling OTT releases await to captivate us on our small screens. If you're on the lookout for something intriguing to binge-watch this weekend, you've landed in the right spot. We've meticulously crafted a list featuring the latest movies and web series that cater to every palate of on-screen drama. Whether you crave breezy rom-com, gripping thrillers, or spine-tingling mysteries, the OTT world has something for everyone.

1. HanuMan - Disney + Hotstar

Unveiling itself as a 'surprise' hit in 2024, this unique superhero saga graced Disney + Hotstar on March 8th. Featuring Teja Sajja as the lead, the narrative revolves around Hanumanthu, a small-time thief bestowed with superpowers through a mystical gem. His mission? To safeguard the village Anjandri from the oppressive rule of a zamindar.

2. Damsel - Netflix

Breaking free from the traditional 'damsel in distress' archetype, this innovative and chilling film on Netflix explores the metamorphosis of a timid princess duped into a false happily ever after. Trapped in a cave with a blood-thirsty dragon, Princess Elodie, portrayed by the talented Millie Bobby Brown (of 'Stranger Things' fame), races against time for salvation.

3. Merry Christmas - Netflix

For enthusiasts of cosy locked room murder mysteries and enigmatic female leads, 'Merry Christmas' is a must-watch. Featuring the stunning Katrina Kaif and the charming Vijay Sethupathi in their 'killer' personas, Sriram Raghavan's take on 'Before Sunrise' offers a nostalgic trip to the '70s along with an enthralling whodunnit plot. The film graced Netflix on March 7.

4. Wonderful World- Disney + Hotstar

If you're a fan of K-Dramas that venture beyond the sunny side of life, 'Wonderful World' is tailor-made for you. Transporting you into the life of Eun Soo-hyun, a successful novelist and psychology professor, the series delves into her quest for justice after her son's tragic accident. Debuting on Disney + Hotstar on March 1, this show promises a gripping narrative filled with twists and turns.

5. Lal Salaam - Netflix

This week, Netflix welcomes the Tamil movie 'Lal Salaam,' featuring Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth. Inspired by real-life events, the film follows the journey of a man aspiring to be a cricketer. However, the impact of communal politics creates numerous obstacles in his path. Keep an eye out for an extended cameo by veteran actor Rajinikanth, adding an extra layer of intrigue to this compelling tale.

First Published Date: 09 Mar, 14:18 IST
