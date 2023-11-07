Icon
Home How To CAT 2023 admit card to release today; Know how to download it online

CAT 2023 admit card to release today; Know how to download it online

IIM Lucknow will release the admit card for the CAT exam 2023, today, November 7 on its official website. Check out how you can download CAT 2023 Admit Card online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 07 2023, 13:35 IST
Icon
What is JEE Main? Know all about this exam and 3 apps to ace it
CAT 2023
1/6 The JEE Main includes two papers. Paper 1 is organized for the purpose of admitting students to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B.Tech.) at NITs, IIITs, other centrally funded technical institutions (CFTIs), and institutions/universities that receive funding or recognition from participating state governments. (Pexels)
CAT 2023
2/6 This year JEE Main was conducted twice. It provided students with dual opportunities to improve their scores. It also helped students to experience the exam in first attempt and get better at the second attempt. (Pexels)
CAT 2023
3/6 The JEE Main examination also serves as a qualification criterion for the JEE (Advanced), which is administered for entry into IITs. Additionally, Paper 2 of the JEE Main is held to facilitate admissions into B. Arch and B. Planning programs across the nation. Preparation of JEE needs a lot of hard work and a well-planned strategy. If you are facing difficulties in your preparation, then you can try various apps that are available online. Check 3 apps for JEE Main below: (Pexels)
CAT 2023
4/6 Vedantu: This app consists of interactive live classes and recorded lectures by experienced teachers for JEE. You can get access to a variety of sample papers in PDF form for free. (Unsplash)
CAT 2023
5/6 MyPAT: MyPAT (My Performance Analysis Test) is an adaptive online learning app by FITJEE  It provides personalized test series, study material, and performance analysis. You can a wide range of mock tests and sample papers for JEE mains. (Pixabay)
CAT 2023
6/6 Allen Digital app: This app is one of the renowned apps to prepare for competitive exams like JEE mains. With this app, you can get various engaging video lectures with personalized learning techniques which will help you to prepare for the JEE mains. (Pexels)
CAT 2023
icon View all Images
CAT 2023 will be held on 26 November. Know how to get the admit card. (Pixabay)

The race to get into top management institutes in India has kicked off again. If you are a CAT aspirant, then buckle up yourself as the exam will held within the next 20 days! Today, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow is going to release admit cards for the Common Eligibility Test (CAT 2023). The admit cards were previously scheduled to be released on October 25, but it was postponed. As per the information shared on the official website of the IIM CAT, aspirants will able to download the Admit cards from 5 p.m. onwards. So, if you're preparing to take the upcoming CAT 2023 exam, know how to download its admit card online.

To download the admit card you will have to use your user ID and password as your login credentials.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

How to download the IIM CAT 2023 admit card?

1. To download the IIM CAT 2023 admit card, visit the official website iimcat.ac.in.

2. You will find the IIM CAT 2023 admit card download link on the home page, click on that link.

3. Use your User ID and password as your login credentials. You will find the admit card on your screen.

4. Check all the details properly and download the admit card.

5. Keep a printout of the admit card to use on the exam day.

When will IIM CAT 2023 be held?

This year, the CAT exam will be held on November 26. So you are left with very few days to revise all the subjects for the exam. For the revision, you can practice mock tests every day provided by various apps. Some of the apps are given below:

BYJU'S: - You will have various revision video lectures, and practice tests to gear up your last day's preparations.

Unacademy: This app will help you revise and strengthen your preparation with CAT exam mock tests, live doubt classes, and practice tests.

Testbook: This app offers CAT mock tests, quizzes, and daily practice papers so that you can evaluate your preparation level on your own and get a better hold of the exam.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 07 Nov, 13:35 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it
iPhone tips and tricks
Tips and tricks to safeguard your iPhone data from hackers
iPhone
Make sending messages more fun with animated stickers on iPhone; Know how to make and send them
iPhone 14
Got an iPhone 14? Learn how to take screenshots like a pro

Editor’s Pick

Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'
Google search
Want to purge yourself from Google history? Know how to disappear from Google Search results
social media apps
Meta, Google to Microsoft, tech titans face child exploitation lawsuits
Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?

Trending Stories

Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
keep up with tech

Gaming

Microsoft Xbox
Microsoft and Inworld AI join forces to create AI tools for game developers
Epic games
Fortnite maker Epic Games has slapped a case against Google over 'illegal monopoly'
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date, leaks, and much more; exciting fare for fans
Check out Warcraft Rumble, the new mobile game launched by Blizzard.
Blizzard launches Warcraft Rumble game! Know what’s it about
GTA 6
GTA 6: Ageing system and character transformation leak build hype around launch
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon