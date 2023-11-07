CAT 2023 admit card to release today; Know how to download it online

The race to get into top management institutes in India has kicked off again. If you are a CAT aspirant, then buckle up yourself as the exam will held within the next 20 days! Today, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow is going to release admit cards for the Common Eligibility Test (CAT 2023). The admit cards were previously scheduled to be released on October 25, but it was postponed. As per the information shared on the official website of the IIM CAT, aspirants will able to download the Admit cards from 5 p.m. onwards. So, if you're preparing to take the upcoming CAT 2023 exam, know how to download its admit card online.

To download the admit card you will have to use your user ID and password as your login credentials.

How to download the IIM CAT 2023 admit card?

1. To download the IIM CAT 2023 admit card, visit the official website iimcat.ac.in.

2. You will find the IIM CAT 2023 admit card download link on the home page, click on that link.

3. Use your User ID and password as your login credentials. You will find the admit card on your screen.

4. Check all the details properly and download the admit card.

5. Keep a printout of the admit card to use on the exam day.

When will IIM CAT 2023 be held?

This year, the CAT exam will be held on November 26. So you are left with very few days to revise all the subjects for the exam. For the revision, you can practice mock tests every day provided by various apps. Some of the apps are given below:

BYJU'S: - You will have various revision video lectures, and practice tests to gear up your last day's preparations.

Unacademy: This app will help you revise and strengthen your preparation with CAT exam mock tests, live doubt classes, and practice tests.

Testbook: This app offers CAT mock tests, quizzes, and daily practice papers so that you can evaluate your preparation level on your own and get a better hold of the exam.

