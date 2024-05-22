 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 chip details revealed- Know what’s coming | Mobile News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 chip details revealed- Know what’s coming

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 are expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Updated on: May 22 2024, 09:49 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 chipset revealed, check details. (Samsung )

Samsung is almost a month away from launching the new generation of foldable smartphones. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 will debut in July with several speculated upgrades and improvements in design, camera, and other features. Earlier, it was rumoured that Samsung may integrate both Exynos and Snapdragon chipsets for the upcoming foldable smartphone. However, a new report claims that both the devices will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. Check out what is expected for Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6. 

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 leak hints at redesigned outer display and sharper corners

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 chip revealed

In the form of rumour, it was expected that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 may come with the latest Exynos 2400 chipset om several regions, whereas the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. Now, The Elec report highlights that both the upcoming Samsung foldable is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. 

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 leak reveals new camera design and potential upgrades

This may come as a relief for people who are waiting for the new generation of Samsung foldable. The Exynos 2400 chipset reportedly has some issues such as thermal management, battery draining issues, and photo quality issues. Whereas Samsung smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor does not include such issues. Therefore, consumers were also leaned towards smartphones with Snapdragon processors. 

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE may not be launched altogether

Earlier, there were also reports about an affordable version of Samsung foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE. However, now the rumours about the device have vanished, which means we will only see two foldable devices at the Samsung launch event. 

However, note that the information is based on rumours and does not provide any credibility till Samsung announces the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 officially. As of now, is speculated the Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on July 10 in Paris, but the official confirmation is still awaited. 

First Published Date: 22 May, 09:49 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets