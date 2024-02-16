 Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 16: Moco Store brings Knee Slide emote! | How-to
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 16: Moco Store brings Knee Slide emote!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 16: After weeks of anticipation, the new Moco Store has been introduced in Garena Free Fire MAX. Also, check out Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 16 and know how to claim freebies.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 16 2024, 11:20 IST
Claim amazing freebies with Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for February 16. (Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 16: Yesterday, data miners revealed some information about an upcoming Moco Store event in Garena Free Fire MAX, and now the event has been introduced. The developers of the game have rolled out this event, giving players an opportunity to get their hands on exciting and exclusive items. Check out the details of this event below.

Moco Store in Garena Free Fire MAX: Details

The Moco Store event in Garena Free Fire MAX brings the Knee Slide emote, Steady Goal Gloo Wall, Cloud Rider emote, Magenta Striker bundle, SCAR Phantom Assassin skin and M24 Riverdust Splasher skin as the grand prize. On the other hand, the bonus prizes include Magenta Football grenade, Steel Striker backpack, Trophy Case Loot Box, and Kite Sky parachute among other rewards.

How to get items in Moco Store?

The Moco Store is a new Luck Royale in Garena Free Fire MAX. To start with, players must choose not just the Grand prize, but also the Bonus prize. In Luck Royale events, players do not need to complete any specific missions. Instead, they must spend diamonds to make spins. Keep in mind that not all of the spins will get you the desired rewards. The more diamonds you have, the more spins you can make, increasing your chances of winning the top reward.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 16

VNY3MQWNKEGU

U8S47JGJH5MG

FFIC33NTEUKA

ZZATXB24QES8

FFICJGW9NKYT

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFCO8BS5JW2D

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 16: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account. 

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes. 

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more. 

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code. 

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

First Published Date: 16 Feb, 11:20 IST
